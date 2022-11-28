No ice cream maker is required for a semifreddo. It is essential to use good-quality chocolate for this recipe, as the flavour is noticeable. It is perfect for a warm summer’s evening.

WHITE CHOCOLATE AND STRAWBERRY SEMIFREDDO RECIPE

Serves 10

200g white chocolate, chopped

3 egg whites

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups cream, lightly whipped

2 Tbsp Cointreau

2 Tbsp dried strawberries

1 cup strawberries, to decorate

Mint leaves

1. Line a 1.5-litre bowl with baking paper.

2. Place the chocolate into a bowl and put it over a pot of simmering water, stirring until it is smooth. Remove and cool to room temperature.

3. Beat the egg whites until stiff. Slowly add the sugar until it is well combined. Mix in the vanilla. Gently fold through the cream, Cointreau, cooled chocolate and strawberries, combining well.

4. Spoon into the lined bowl and smooth the top. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours.