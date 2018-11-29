Food & Drink

Macerated Christmas Berries

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Macerated berries. Artesania de Galicia ceramic bowl $65, and Wundaire bowl, $52, from Tessuti. Photo / Babiche Martens

One of the easiest and most colourful dishes to serve as a dessert is a bowl of macerated fruit. This recipe is simple and made in minutes. Any selection of berries is fine for this dish, which packs a delicious punch. I have used brandy, but if you have Cointreau or any other favourites, go with them. Just remember, if children are eating these, don’t be too heavy-handed.

MACERATED CHRISTMAS BERRIES RECIPE

Serves 10

3 cups strawberries, hulled and halved

2 cups raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1/4 cup chardonnay vinegar

1/2 cup caster sugar

1/4 cup brandy Mascarpone, to serve

1/2 cup shredded mint leaves
  1. Place all the berries into a large bowl.
  2. Sprinkle over the sugar, followed by the vinegar and brandy. Stir gently and allow to sit for 1 hour. Stir once or twice during this time.
  3. Serve with a dollop of mascarpone and scatter over mint leaves.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5