Macerated Christmas Berries

One of the easiest and most colourful dishes to serve as a dessert is a bowl of macerated fruit. This recipe is simple and made in minutes. Any selection of berries is fine for this dish, which packs a delicious punch. I have used brandy, but if you have Cointreau or any other favourites, go with them. Just remember, if children are eating these, don’t be too heavy-handed.
Serves 10
- Place all the berries into a large bowl.
- Sprinkle over the sugar, followed by the vinegar and brandy. Stir gently and allow to sit for 1 hour. Stir once or twice during this time.
- Serve with a dollop of mascarpone and scatter over mint leaves.