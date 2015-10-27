For a healthy sweet treat, this parfait is low-key and quick to prepare and makes for a refreshing finish to a meal.
I have discovered frozen, free-flow mango, which, if you have it in the freezer, makes a tasty alternative to strawberries and creme fraiche. With berries coming into season this is a great dessert to have up your sleeve. Serve it in a glass, instead of a bowl, for a fancier feel.
Serves 4
- Into a large bowl place the mango, strawberries and lime. Combine well and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
- Into four glasses, layer some fruit, creme fraiche, fruit and continue until all is used. Top with coconut and passionfruit if using. Leave to sit for at least 20 minutes then serve.