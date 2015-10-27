For a healthy sweet treat, this parfait is low-key and quick to prepare and makes for a refreshing finish to a meal.

I have discovered frozen, free-flow mango, which, if you have it in the freezer, makes a tasty alternative to strawberries and creme fraiche. With berries coming into season this is a great dessert to have up your sleeve. Serve it in a glass, instead of a bowl, for a fancier feel.