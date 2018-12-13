This loaf is a delicious and practical way to make the most of summer fruit. Strawberries are good right now, so why wait for the holidays? Bake a loaf this weekend. The pomegranate adds a little crunch and awesome colour, while a dollop of yoghurt on top is the ideal finishing touch.
Serves 8-10
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20cm x 9cm loaf tin with baking paper.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, then the zest. Fold through the flour, almonds and baking powder. Stir through the milk.
- Gently fold through the berries and pomegranate. Spoon into the loaf tin and place into the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
- Remove from the tin.
- For the icing combine the icing sugar and lemon juice. Drizzle over the cake and allow to set for 20 minutes.
- Decorate with extra strawberries and pomegranate. Serve sliced with yoghurt.