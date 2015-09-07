VEGAN COCONUT, STRAWBERRY AND BASIL CAKE RECIPE

Jordan Rondel developed this recipe for her new cookbook, The Caker: Wholesome Cakes, Cookies & Desserts, and found that the basil holds its colour when baked, rather than turning brown.
Serves 12
- Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, salt, coconut and sugar.
- Add in the vanilla, oil, milk and chopped basil leaves. Stop your electric mixer once all the ingredients are combined; do not overmix.
- Pour the batter into the tin and dot in the diced strawberries, pressing them down lightly with a spoon.
- Bake for approximately 40 minutes or until golden in colour, springy to the touch and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Meanwhile, make the vegan coconut glaze. Beat all ingredients together until smooth.
- Spread the glaze on the cooled cake and refrigerate for 20 minutes to allow it to set.
- Top with basil leaves, more strawberries and fresh flowers. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days.
The Caker: Wholesome Cakes, Cookies & Desserts by Jordan Rondel. Published by Beatnik Publishing, $49.99.