Our ovens are finally cooling down here at Viva, so we’re taking a moment to reflect on the year in our kitchens. These were the most popular food and drink recipes of the year, as determined by you.

Throughout 2023, we’ve pan-fried, oven-baked, smoked, kneaded, blended, mashed, drizzled, deep-fried, iced, tossed and wrapped all sorts of dishes each week — with recipe editor Angela Casley serving up everything from flavourful amuse-bouches to towering desserts.

This culmination of culinary delights has provided a feast of options for readers. And there are certainly common themes among the most popular. Home cooks are looking for quick and breezy dishes that are rewarding in flavour. Pastry proved popular, as did easily sliced (and lunchbox-packed) desserts. Warm and comforting soups and broths were often appealing, though crispy texture remains a staple for creating interest in the dishes.

Pore over the highlights of the year — you’ll be turning to this collection again and again for inspiration.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This breezy loaf is a beloved pantry staple and is ready for eating within just a couple of hours. Top with a brush of olive oil and sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A simple puff pastry pie has captured the hearts of readers. Is it the deeply savoury chicken flavours? The shards of golden casing? Or the crunch of poppyseed toppings? You’ll have to make it to find out.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A classic chocolate and coconut fudge recipe has proven itself to be the most popular dessert recipe this year. An extra chocolatey icing takes the slice to new levels of decadence.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This zesty loaf, made special with lush curd and bursts of blueberry, is quite the treat. Glossy lemon slices are a welcome garnish and keep the dessert tasting fresh.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tahini, lemon and honey dressing makes this leafy and warm salad taste divine. A dash of cumin and paprika also bring out deeper, toastier flavours. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A slow-cooked lamb shoulder is quite the treat. Scatterings of rosemary and a few pomegranate seeds add contrasting earthiness and sweetness, making the dish feel complex and occasional.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe reimagines the classic lemon slice, adding stronger flavours like cardamom, ginger and vanilla to produce a distinct and delicious taste.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Even as we’re heading into the summer season, we find ourselves longing for the sweet and floral taste of autumn’s feijoas. This recipe sees the fruit caramelised inside a nutty cake.

Photo / Supplied

These cookies, from local pastry chef Petra Galler, are sandwiched with golden syrup buttercream and topped with flaky salt. They’re the perfect pair for a strong cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

During the colder months, this lush soup was a popular source of comfort. It’s best served with a small dollop of Greek yoghurt, a drizzle of olive oil and warm crusty bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The vibrant topping of freeze-dried raspberries has made this chocolatey slice a popular option. The mixture of dates and maple syrup brings out a satisfying caramel flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Seeking comfort? This should be the go-to. The luscious texture of the slow-cooked meat is enhanced by warming spices and coconut cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This punchy fruit salsa is equal parts sweet and tangy. It’s a syrupy addition to the oh-so-creamy mousse cake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This super seasonal fare enjoys summertime sweetness, with loads of corn to brighten up toasty chickpeas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This super-quick recipe is comforting and wonderful paired with a pull-apart naan and a cooling cucumber raita.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bathe in this umami broth, which is punctuated with garlic, paprika and aromatic celery. Serve with hot and melty cheese toast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This summer fruit is a delightful addition to a slightly caffeinated dessert, along with a good sprinkle of grated chocolate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This chewy noodle dish is brightened with plenty of fresh herbs. Try a scattering of coriander, flat-leaf parsley and spring onion.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Skip the fuss of a whole roast chicken and opt for this one-pan dinner. Baking all the ingredients in the same vehicle creates plenty of flavour, as does a few sprigs of rosemary (easily foraged from neighbourhood bushes).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This layered vegetable lasagna is a breeze to assemble. The topping of fresh mozzarella cheese makes the dish feel extra special.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Feijoa season might be the great time of year for climbing trees. This dish amplifies those lovely floral notes, pairing the fruit with tart raspberries and vanilla-flavoured pudding.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Another deeply comforting dish makes the list. This warming plate includes myriad textures, with tender mince, soft rice and super-crunchy noodles.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fresh and easy-to-assemble bowl enjoys plenty of crunch — supplied by carrots and crisp apple slices. A gochujang sauce, mixed with honey, vinegar and sesame, provides a rich and savoury note.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a summer drink that delights. You’ll need plenty of limes to keep a party happy — save your favourite (and funkiest) glasses for this recipe.

Petty Pandean-Elliott shares this recipe for a luscious beef rendang, where the protein is slow-cooked in a mix of coconut milk, star anise, lemongrass and cinnamon sticks.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A layer of crispy potatoes means you can skip the pastry for this rich lamb dinner dish. This serves up well with a big plate of greens (think beans or asparagus for the summer months).

Photo / Babiche Martens

We’re ready to crack into this summery recipe, which sees summery plums caramelised in a moreish oat crust. Once baked, glaze with honey for a little more shine.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This seafood starter is light and crisp, and is best accompanied by a spicy sauce. You can adjust this one to suit your tolerance.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This earthy, green soup proved a popular winter offering. It’s especially delicious served with a spoon of yoghurt, slice of chilli and warm flatbread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetarian dishes seemed to experience a pick-up this year. This sticky and sweet noodle dish was a go-to, perhaps due to its tender eggplant and garlicky sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This pasta bake makes the most of winter season vegetables, exploring the deeper notes of pumpkin and tomato (finding some lift with a good helping of lemon juice).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy onion bhajis are hard to beat. This variety is well-seasoned, with chilli, cumin, paprika and turmeric. Serve with a homemade raita.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This stunning loaf makes a vibrant pairing with tea or coffee. A final dust of icing sugar and a dollop of whipped cream makes the sweet snack feel luxurious.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-cooked garlic. Sprigs of rosemary. A crunch of flaky salt. It’s hard to beat a really good focaccia — except when you can cook it outside.

Photo / Supplied

This recipe for mderbel has been shared by Jeff Koehler and bears a likeness to buttery and crumbly shortbread. The cook behind the book recommends apricot jam for a more classic take.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Toasty and herby flavours make this light lunch or dinner a real treat. Now that tomatoes are in their peak season, they’ll be a bright and sweet note in this summery serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These lunchbox-friendly cups are elevated with a sweet hoisin sauce and a sprinkle of crunchy black sesame seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A good glug of red wine and lots of thyme are crucial for nailing this luxurious meal. Opting for baby carrots also supplies extra visual splendour (try charring these a little for added drama).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Is there a more perfect pairing than crispy churros and chocolatey dipping sauce? We’re not convinced, and neither are our readers. This recipe also adds caramel because we welcome decadence.

Photo / Melanie Jenkins

This lovely loaf is quietly impressive, with an attractive shine and scatter of sesame seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A quick oven-bake creates a crispy top on this breezy pasta. Plenty of parmesan cheese is a necessary addition to the warming dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe is appropriate all year round — with sweet fruit juice coating the palette and a touch of orange supplying zesty flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This creamy smoothie is a great accompaniment to a larger breakfast, or perfect for a mid-morning pick-me-up. A few mint leaves add a refreshing note.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A simple and delicate pastry lays an ideal base for this punchy mix of flavours. Honey-tinged walnuts are quite a lovely topping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crisp and fresh rolls simply must be served with a tangy dipping sauce. You’ll also need a bunch of coriander to nail the fresh flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky, golden, sweet and salty — these crunchy tarts hit all the right notes. A good quality olive oil makes all the difference for these pastries.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This buttery sheet of fudge is a special dessert, with notes of caramel, golden syrup and cardamom creating mouthwatering complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Summer fruits lend their bright flavours and syrupy textures to this towering meringue. It might be worth a try for the festive season.