Our ovens are finally cooling down here at Viva, so we’re taking a moment to reflect on the year in our kitchens. These were the most popular food and drink recipes of the year, as determined by you.
Throughout 2023, we’ve pan-fried, oven-baked, smoked, kneaded, blended, mashed, drizzled, deep-fried, iced,
We’ve also hosted recipes from major international and local chefs, including; the author of The Indonesian Table Petty Pandean-Elliott, pastry chef Petra Galler, author of The North African Cook Book Jeff Koehler, London-based restaurant The River Cafe, Great Kiwi Bakeoff winner Alby Hailes, chef and TV personality Michael Van De Elzen, The Korean Cookbook duo authors Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi and Modern Chinese author and MasterChef NZ winner Sam Low.
This culmination of culinary delights has provided a feast of options for readers. And there are certainly common themes among the most popular. Home cooks are looking for quick and breezy dishes that are rewarding in flavour. Pastry proved popular, as did easily sliced (and lunchbox-packed) desserts. Warm and comforting soups and broths were often appealing, though crispy texture remains a staple for creating interest in the dishes.
Pore over the highlights of the year — you’ll be turning to this collection again and again for inspiration.
This breezy loaf is a beloved pantry staple and is ready for eating within just a couple of hours. Top with a brush of olive oil and sprinkle of sesame seeds.
A simple puff pastry pie has captured the hearts of readers. Is it the deeply savoury chicken flavours? The shards of golden casing? Or the crunch of poppyseed toppings? You’ll have to make it to find out.
A classic chocolate and coconut fudge recipe has proven itself to be the most popular dessert recipe this year. An extra chocolatey icing takes the slice to new levels of decadence.
This zesty loaf, made special with lush curd and bursts of blueberry, is quite the treat. Glossy lemon slices are a welcome garnish and keep the dessert tasting fresh.
A tahini, lemon and honey dressing makes this leafy and warm salad taste divine. A dash of cumin and paprika also bring out deeper, toastier flavours.
A slow-cooked lamb shoulder is quite the treat. Scatterings of rosemary and a few pomegranate seeds add contrasting earthiness and sweetness, making the dish feel complex and occasional.
This recipe reimagines the classic lemon slice, adding stronger flavours like cardamom, ginger and vanilla to produce a distinct and delicious taste.
Even as we’re heading into the summer season, we find ourselves longing for the sweet and floral taste of autumn’s feijoas. This recipe sees the fruit caramelised inside a nutty cake.
These cookies, from local pastry chef Petra Galler, are sandwiched with golden syrup buttercream and topped with flaky salt. They’re the perfect pair for a strong cup of coffee or hot chocolate.
During the colder months, this lush soup was a popular source of comfort. It’s best served with a small dollop of Greek yoghurt, a drizzle of olive oil and warm crusty bread.
The vibrant topping of freeze-dried raspberries has made this chocolatey slice a popular option. The mixture of dates and maple syrup brings out a satisfying caramel flavour.
Seeking comfort? This should be the go-to. The luscious texture of the slow-cooked meat is enhanced by warming spices and coconut cream.
This punchy fruit salsa is equal parts sweet and tangy. It’s a syrupy addition to the oh-so-creamy mousse cake.
This super seasonal fare enjoys summertime sweetness, with loads of corn to brighten up toasty chickpeas.
This super-quick recipe is comforting and wonderful paired with a pull-apart naan and a cooling cucumber raita.
Bathe in this umami broth, which is punctuated with garlic, paprika and aromatic celery. Serve with hot and melty cheese toast.
This summer fruit is a delightful addition to a slightly caffeinated dessert, along with a good sprinkle of grated chocolate.
This chewy noodle dish is brightened with plenty of fresh herbs. Try a scattering of coriander, flat-leaf parsley and spring onion.
Skip the fuss of a whole roast chicken and opt for this one-pan dinner. Baking all the ingredients in the same vehicle creates plenty of flavour, as does a few sprigs of rosemary (easily foraged from neighbourhood bushes).
This layered vegetable lasagna is a breeze to assemble. The topping of fresh mozzarella cheese makes the dish feel extra special.
Feijoa season might be the great time of year for climbing trees. This dish amplifies those lovely floral notes, pairing the fruit with tart raspberries and vanilla-flavoured pudding.
Another deeply comforting dish makes the list. This warming plate includes myriad textures, with tender mince, soft rice and super-crunchy noodles.
This fresh and easy-to-assemble bowl enjoys plenty of crunch — supplied by carrots and crisp apple slices. A gochujang sauce, mixed with honey, vinegar and sesame, provides a rich and savoury note.
This is a summer drink that delights. You’ll need plenty of limes to keep a party happy — save your favourite (and funkiest) glasses for this recipe.
Petty Pandean-Elliott shares this recipe for a luscious beef rendang, where the protein is slow-cooked in a mix of coconut milk, star anise, lemongrass and cinnamon sticks.
A layer of crispy potatoes means you can skip the pastry for this rich lamb dinner dish. This serves up well with a big plate of greens (think beans or asparagus for the summer months).
We’re ready to crack into this summery recipe, which sees summery plums caramelised in a moreish oat crust. Once baked, glaze with honey for a little more shine.
This seafood starter is light and crisp, and is best accompanied by a spicy sauce. You can adjust this one to suit your tolerance.
This earthy, green soup proved a popular winter offering. It’s especially delicious served with a spoon of yoghurt, slice of chilli and warm flatbread.
Vegetarian dishes seemed to experience a pick-up this year. This sticky and sweet noodle dish was a go-to, perhaps due to its tender eggplant and garlicky sauce.
This pasta bake makes the most of winter season vegetables, exploring the deeper notes of pumpkin and tomato (finding some lift with a good helping of lemon juice).
Crispy onion bhajis are hard to beat. This variety is well-seasoned, with chilli, cumin, paprika and turmeric. Serve with a homemade raita.
This stunning loaf makes a vibrant pairing with tea or coffee. A final dust of icing sugar and a dollop of whipped cream makes the sweet snack feel luxurious.
Slow-cooked garlic. Sprigs of rosemary. A crunch of flaky salt. It’s hard to beat a really good focaccia — except when you can cook it outside.
This recipe for mderbel has been shared by Jeff Koehler and bears a likeness to buttery and crumbly shortbread. The cook behind the book recommends apricot jam for a more classic take.
Toasty and herby flavours make this light lunch or dinner a real treat. Now that tomatoes are in their peak season, they’ll be a bright and sweet note in this summery serving.
These lunchbox-friendly cups are elevated with a sweet hoisin sauce and a sprinkle of crunchy black sesame seeds.
A good glug of red wine and lots of thyme are crucial for nailing this luxurious meal. Opting for baby carrots also supplies extra visual splendour (try charring these a little for added drama).
Is there a more perfect pairing than crispy churros and chocolatey dipping sauce? We’re not convinced, and neither are our readers. This recipe also adds caramel because we welcome decadence.
This lovely loaf is quietly impressive, with an attractive shine and scatter of sesame seeds.
A quick oven-bake creates a crispy top on this breezy pasta. Plenty of parmesan cheese is a necessary addition to the warming dish.
This recipe is appropriate all year round — with sweet fruit juice coating the palette and a touch of orange supplying zesty flavour.
This creamy smoothie is a great accompaniment to a larger breakfast, or perfect for a mid-morning pick-me-up. A few mint leaves add a refreshing note.
A simple and delicate pastry lays an ideal base for this punchy mix of flavours. Honey-tinged walnuts are quite a lovely topping.
These crisp and fresh rolls simply must be served with a tangy dipping sauce. You’ll also need a bunch of coriander to nail the fresh flavours.
Flaky, golden, sweet and salty — these crunchy tarts hit all the right notes. A good quality olive oil makes all the difference for these pastries.
This buttery sheet of fudge is a special dessert, with notes of caramel, golden syrup and cardamom creating mouthwatering complexity.
Summer fruits lend their bright flavours and syrupy textures to this towering meringue. It might be worth a try for the festive season.