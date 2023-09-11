These are so quick and inexpensive to make and everyone loves a hot, crispy bhaji. Once the mixture is combined, do not let it sit around or the onions will start releasing water. This thicker mixture cooks up nice and fluffy.
ONION BHAJIS RECIPE
Makes 12-14
1 cup chickpea flour ½ tsp baking powder 1 green chilli, chopped 1 tsp each cumin, paprika, and fennel seeds ½ tsp turmeric ½ tsp salt and pepper 3 medium onions, thinly sliced 1 cup chopped coriander ¼- ½ cup cold water Oil, for frying
Simple Raita ½ cup yoghurt ½ cup grated cucumber 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Firstly, combine the ingredients for the raita in a bowl and set aside.
- In a bowl combine the flour, baking powder, chilli, cumin, paprika, fennel seeds, turmeric, salt and pepper.
- Place the onion in another bowl and massage with your hands to separate all the pieces. Add the flour, spice mixture and coriander, and mix very well. It will start to become sticky. Slowly add the water a little at a time, mixing to bring it all together into a clump.
- Fill a medium-sized frying pan with 2cm flavourless oil. When it is just bubbling on the bottom, place a large tablespoon of bhaji mixture in. Leave for 2 minutes, then turn for a further 2 minutes. If the temperature is right, continue to cook a few bhajis at a time.
- Place bhajis on a paper towel. Serve hot with raita on the side.