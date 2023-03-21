Beef rendang requires no introduction. This iconic Indonesian dish originated in Minangkabau, West Sumatra and the provincial capital of Padang, a hub and settlement for traders from China and the Middle East and with a rich trading past dating back to the 17th century. If only the crumbling buildings in the old part of the city could talk, what tales they could share from this colourful period in Indonesian history.

The term rendang signifies a specific technique where a dish is boiled for an extended time to reduce the coconut milk, then slow-cooked for over an hour to tenderise the meat. This stage creates a stewed curry known as kalio.

To make a classic rendang, the braising liquid must be further reduced. It is then fried over high heat to create rich caramelisation and intensified flavour. This luscious and succulent dish is unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

Rendang is usually made with beef (in the past, people of Minangkabau used buffalo meat), but it can be substituted with goat, lamb, chicken, tempeh or jackfruit. Across West Sumatra, there are many variations on the rendang theme, with baby potatoes and even ferns as the main ingredients. I learned of a meatball rendang from a 70-year-old lady in Payakumbuh, Uni Emi, who keeps local culinary traditions alive. I also sampled eel rendang further north in Lintau, which is prepared with up to 20 types of local leaves.

In the rare event that you have any rendang left over, you’ll discover a greater intensity of flavour the following day. It would be perfect with fresh rice or even in a sandwich.

The key to delectable rendang is the use of coconut milk with at least 19 per cent fat content, which is vital to create the right consistency.

BEEF RENDANG RECIPE Origin: Sumatra Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 2 hours 15 minutes Serves 6–8

1.2 litres coconut milk
1 quantity red spice paste (see recipe below)
2 Tbsp tamarind paste (see recipe below)
7 makrut lime leaves, torn
2 star anise
2 stalks lemongrass, crushed and tied into a knot
1 cinnamon stick
1 turmeric leaf (optional)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1.2kg topside (top round) beef, cut into 2.5cm cubes
Steamed rice, to serve

To prepare the base, combine all the ingredients, except the beef, in a large saucepan or wok and mix well. Add the beef and mix well. Boil for 1 hour, stirring occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking, until the liquid has reduced by half. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for another hour until the meat is tender. Increase the heat to high. Cook for 12–15 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan, until the liquid has evaporated and the rendang is dark brown and caramelised. Season to taste. Serve with steamed rice.

Red Spice Paste Makes 110g

A red bumbu will always have two types of red chillies: bird’s eye chillies impart the fiery kick, while large yet mild red chillies add volume and lend fruitiness. If you prefer a milder paste, seed the chillies or simply reduce the quantity of bird’s eye chillies.

1 quantity white spice paste (see recipe below) 1 quantity white spice paste (see recipe below) 4–6 red bird’s eye chillies, coarsely chopped 4–6 red bird’s eye chillies, coarsely chopped 2 large red chillies, coarsely chopped 2 large red chillies, coarsely chopped

Combine all the ingredients in a small blender and blend into a smooth paste.

White Spice Paste Makes about 100g

2 candlenuts or macadamia nuts, coarsely ground (optional) 2 candlenuts or macadamia nuts, coarsely ground (optional) 2–3 Tbsp coconut oil or sunflower oil 2–3 Tbsp coconut oil or sunflower oil 4 cloves garlic, sliced 4 cloves garlic, sliced 2–3 small banana shallots, sliced 2–3 small banana shallots, sliced 20g fresh root ginger, sliced 20g fresh root ginger, sliced 10g galangal, thinly sliced 10g galangal, thinly sliced

If using the candlenuts, heat a frying pan over medium-low heat. Add the candlenuts and dry-roast for 3–4 minutes. Transfer the candlenuts to a plate. Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend into a smooth paste. It is now ready for use in a recipe.

Tamarind Paste Makes 100ml

Tamarind paste and tamarind water can be found at larger supermarkets, but it is also easy to make at home. The flavour and colours of shop-bought tamarind paste may be convenient, but some products may lack the sharp intensity of a homemade version. All recipes in the book call for homemade tamarind paste; however, if you are using a shop-bought tamarind paste, I encourage you to taste your dish frequently and add more as needed.

50g tamarind pulp, torn into small pieces

Put the tamarind pulp into a bowl and add 200ml of hot water. Soak for 15 minutes. Using your hand, squeeze the pulp. Strain, then discard the solids. Put the tamarind paste into a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 2–3 minutes. Leave to cool. Tamarind paste can be stored in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.

Variations

Meatball Rendang (Rendang Bulat)

Replace the beef with an equal amount of minced (ground) beef. Finely grind 100g roasted desiccated coconut, then combine with 4 finely grated garlic cloves. Combine the beef, coconut and garlic in a food processor and process until smooth. Shape the mixture into 20g meatballs. Cook the spices and coconut milk over medium-high heat until the liquid has reduced by three-quarters. Add the meatballs and cook for 20 minutes until the liquid has completely evaporated and the rendang is dark brown.

Tempeh Rendang (Rendang Tempe)

Replaced the beef with an equal amount of tempeh, cut into 2.5cm cubes. Cook for 1½ hours until the mixture is dry. It will be paler than beef rendang.

Jackfruit Rendang (Rendang Nangka)

Replace the beef with 3 (each 565g) cans of firm jackfruit in water, drained. Add the jackfruit to the spiced coconut base. Cook for 1½ hours until the mixture is dry. It will be much lighter in colour than a beef rendang.

Goat Rendang (Rendang Kambing)

Replace the beef with goat meat.