About three years ago, I was first introduced to Yee Sang Lo Hei, a vibrant salad traditionally enjoyed during Chinese New Year in many East Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Singapore. Yee sang translates to raw fish, and lo hei means elevated toss.

My friend Amanda is of Singaporean descent and would host a large gathering at her home during Chinese New Year, where the main activity would be to participate in the prosperous salad toss. The first time I attended one of these events, I was wondering why there was a set-up involving a separate trestle table and a tarp on the ground, indoors, for a salad.

I soon realised that part of the ritual is to toss the salad as high as possible to wish for prosperity to the heights for the coming year. Almost like a food fight, but instead of throwing food at each other, you’re flinging it up in the air wishing for luck, fortune and love, surrounded by people who want it as badly as you do. The tarp makes a lot of sense now.

My version of the prosperity salad has all the components of the traditional one but with some extra things so that it’s just a generally yummy salad, balanced in flavour and texture to excite the palate. The homemade sauces and salmon roe for a pop of briny complexity make it a well-rounded salad that could be prepared not only for Chinese New Year, but any large group gathering.

The Lowdown

Fry wonton skins. Prepare the sauces — one is a simple mix of ingredients, the other is cooked-down plums with seasoning. Prep all the vegetables, tofu and fish and arrange on a large platter. Serve sauces separately and dress at the table before the toss. Ideally prepped the night before and stored in the fridge. Approx. 90 minutes.

VIBRANT SEAFOOD PROSPERITY SALAD RECIPE Serves 8-10

Fried wontons 200ml neutral oil 200ml neutral oil 50g wonton skins, cut into 1 cm x 4 cm strips 50g wonton skins, cut into 1 cm x 4 cm strips Plum sauce 200g ripe plums, deseeded and chopped 200g ripe plums, deseeded and chopped 100g honey 100g honey 50g sugar 50g sugar 30g fresh ginger, sliced 30g fresh ginger, sliced 2 tsp salt 2 tsp salt 1 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tbsp soy sauce 100g water 100g water ½ tsp five-spice powder ½ tsp five-spice powder 2 star anise 2 star anise 1 cinnamon stick 1 cinnamon stick

Seasoning sauce 1 Tbsp yuzu kosho (yuzu chilli salt preserve)* 1 Tbsp yuzu kosho (yuzu chilli salt preserve)* 3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 1 Tbsp caster sugar 1 Tbsp caster sugar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt *Yuzu kosho can be substituted with 1 small fresh chilli, chopped and mixed with the zest and juice of 1 lemon and 1 Tbsp salt

Salad 1 telegraph cucumber, deseeded and julienned 1 telegraph cucumber, deseeded and julienned ½ young daikon radish, peeled and julienned ½ young daikon radish, peeled and julienned ¼ red cabbage, shredded ¼ red cabbage, shredded 1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned 1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned 1 green capsicum, deseeded and thinly sliced 1 green capsicum, deseeded and thinly sliced 1 red capsicum, deseeded and thinly sliced 1 red capsicum, deseeded and thinly sliced 5 red radishes, thinly sliced 5 red radishes, thinly sliced 1 Asian pear, cored and julienned 1 Asian pear, cored and julienned 4 limes, halved 4 limes, halved

300g salmon fillet, skinned, boned and thinly sliced 300g tuna fillet, thinly sliced 300g tuna fillet, thinly sliced 3 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted 3 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted 30g coriander, roughly chopped 30g coriander, roughly chopped Optional add-ons 100g salmon roe 100g salmon roe 200g marinated tofu, thinly sliced 200g marinated tofu, thinly sliced 100g store-bought yellow pickled daikon, julienned 100g store-bought yellow pickled daikon, julienned

For the fried wontons, heat the oil in a small pot to 170C. Fry the wonton skins for 2–3 minutes until crispy and golden. Set aside. For the plum sauce, place everything in a small pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Simmer on low for 15 minutes, stirring every few minutes to break down the fruit pieces, until the sauce has thickened. Strain the sauce through a sieve, using the back of a spoon to push through sediments, and allow it to cool. If you don’t want to make your own sauce, substitute with ½ cup store-bought plum sauce mixed with 1 Tbsp soy sauce. For the seasoning sauce, mix everything together well in a small bowl and set aside. To assemble the salad, arrange all the prepped vegetables, fruit and tofu (if using) on a large serving platter in separate sections. Aim for high contrast in colours for a stunning presentation. On separate dishes arrange the raw fish, sesame seeds, wonton skins and sauces so the ritual of tossing the salad can be done accordingly, with a lucky saying attached to every addition to the platter. The sayings will vary according to people’s upbringing. Once the sayings are completed, all the ingredients and sauces and should be on the serving tray. This is when everyone at the table uses chopsticks to toss the salad together. As they say, the higher the toss the more prosperous your new year will be, so prepare to get messy!