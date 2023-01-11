How To Make A Spicy Margarita

If limes are in short supply, substitute the juice for grapefruit or lemon, although the lime really does provide a beautiful balance to the tequila and triple sec.
- Cut a piece of lime and run it around the lip of a glass to moisten the rim. Dip the glass in a saucer filled with sea salt and crushed red chilli to create a spicy, salty rim.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Add a few pieces of fresh chilli, if desired. Shake well and strain into a glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.