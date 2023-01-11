Food & Drink

How To Make A Spicy Margarita

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

If limes are in short supply, substitute the juice for grapefruit or lemon, although the lime really does provide a beautiful balance to the tequila and triple sec.

SPICY MARGARITA RECIPE

Serves 1

Sea salt

Dried chilli flakes

45ml white tequila

30ml triple sec

30ml lime juice

Red or green fresh chilli, sliced into rounds, optional

Lime rounds, to serve

Ice
  1. Cut a piece of lime and run it around the lip of a glass to moisten the rim. Dip the glass in a saucer filled with sea salt and crushed red chilli to create a spicy, salty rim.
  2. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Add a few pieces of fresh chilli, if desired. Shake well and strain into a glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

