You Can Make This Focaccia Recipe On The Barbecue

Who doesn’t like a fresh loaf of bread to tear into? This is an ideal loaf to serve at a barbecue with a bowl of olive oil for dipping into. When cooking, if the bread gets a little crusty, spritz the crust with some water.

BARBECUE-STYLE FOCACCIA RECIPE

Makes 1 loaf

2 cups tepid water

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp dried yeast

4 cups plain flour, plus ¼ cup for kneading

1 tsp salt, plus 2 tsp for sprinkling

½ cup black olives

10 cherry tomatoes

2 rosemary stalks

2 Tbsp olive oil
  1. Into a medium-sized bowl, place the tepid water with the sugar and yeast. Stir, and let it sit for 10 minutes until frothy.
  2. Place the flour and salt into the bowl of a kitchen mixer with a dough hook (if using). Add the liquid and mix to combine for 8 minutes. Alternatively, do this by hand ­— either method is fine. Lightly oil a large bowl and place the dough in it. Cover and leave to rest in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
  3. Knock the dough back and press gently into a tin (20cm x 30cm) or onto a tray. A little freeform shape is fine. Press the olives, tomatoes and rosemary tips into the dough. Set it aside for a further 40 minutes. Using your hand, rub generously with the olive oil and sprinkle over the extra salt.
  4. Preheat a barbecue to low heat. Place a rack onto the hotplate.
  5. Put the bread on the rack, and close the lid. If you don’t have a lid, place a piece of tinfoil over the top. Bake for 20 minutes, then check and continue for a further 10 minutes if required. When you tap the top, it should sound hollow — voilà, it is cooked.

