Who doesn’t like a fresh loaf of bread to tear into? This is an ideal loaf to serve at a barbecue with a bowl of olive oil for dipping into. When cooking, if the bread gets a little crusty, spritz the crust with some water.
- Into a medium-sized bowl, place the tepid water with the sugar and yeast. Stir, and let it sit for 10 minutes until frothy.
- Place the flour and salt into the bowl of a kitchen mixer with a dough hook (if using). Add the liquid and mix to combine for 8 minutes. Alternatively, do this by hand — either method is fine. Lightly oil a large bowl and place the dough in it. Cover and leave to rest in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Knock the dough back and press gently into a tin (20cm x 30cm) or onto a tray. A little freeform shape is fine. Press the olives, tomatoes and rosemary tips into the dough. Set it aside for a further 40 minutes. Using your hand, rub generously with the olive oil and sprinkle over the extra salt.
- Preheat a barbecue to low heat. Place a rack onto the hotplate.
- Put the bread on the rack, and close the lid. If you don’t have a lid, place a piece of tinfoil over the top. Bake for 20 minutes, then check and continue for a further 10 minutes if required. When you tap the top, it should sound hollow — voilà, it is cooked.