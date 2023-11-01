Not only are these a visual delight, but also a taste sensation. Spanish peppers could be your new go-to. The canapes can be made before your guests arrive, leaving more time for good conversation.
TUNA GILDA RECIPE Makes 16
2 Tbsp oil, for searing 400g good quality tuna, patted dry 12 Spanish peppers 12 pitted green olives
Herb crust 2 Tbsp chopped dill 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp salt 1 tsp cracked pepper 1 tsp sugar 1 tsp dried thyme
- For the herb crust, in a small bowl combine the dill, garlic powder, salt, pepper, sugar and thyme.
- Generously sprinkle the crust on to the tuna and press down on the flesh.
- Turn the extractor fan on. Heat the oil to a high heat in a frying pan. Carefully place in the tuna, pressing down with a metal spatula. Cook for 60 seconds, lift the corner to see it is nicely browned then flip for a further 60 seconds. Using tongs, sear the edges. Remove to a board. Blot carefully if you like and cool slightly.
- Using a very sharp knife, cut the tuna into 1.5cm squares.
- Skewer each piece of tuna with a Spanish pepper and an olive.