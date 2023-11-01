Food & Drink

Recipe: These Mini Tuna Skewers Make The Perfect Little One-Bite Entree

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
These salty tuna skewers are perfect for welcoming guests to a party. Photo / Babiche Martens

Not only are these a visual delight, but also a taste sensation. Spanish peppers could be your new go-to. The canapes can be made before your guests arrive, leaving more time for good conversation.

TUNA GILDA RECIPE

Makes 16
2 Tbsp oil, for searing

400g good quality tuna, patted dry

12 Spanish peppers

12 pitted green olives
Herb crust

2 Tbsp chopped dill

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked pepper

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp dried thyme
  1. For the herb crust, in a small bowl combine the dill, garlic powder, salt, pepper, sugar and thyme.
  2. Generously sprinkle the crust on to the tuna and press down on the flesh.
  3. Turn the extractor fan on. Heat the oil to a high heat in a frying pan. Carefully place in the tuna, pressing down with a metal spatula. Cook for 60 seconds, lift the corner to see it is nicely browned then flip for a further 60 seconds. Using tongs, sear the edges. Remove to a board. Blot carefully if you like and cool slightly.
  4. Using a very sharp knife, cut the tuna into 1.5cm squares.
  5. Skewer each piece of tuna with a Spanish pepper and an olive.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5