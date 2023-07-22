Food & Drink

A Roast Vegetable Salad Recipe To Rule Them All

By Angela Casley
Its secret? A moreish honey-mustard dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Here I’ve used the vegetables that were a good price at the shop, but mix it up. It could simply be kūmara and dressing, or mixed blanched green vegetables. The options for a roast vegetable salad like this are endless.

ROAST VEGES WITH LEMON HONEY DRESSING RECIPE

Serves 4
1 eggplant, sliced 1cm thick

⅓ cup olive oil

200g yams

300g peeled pumpkin, cut 2cm cubes

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

Salt and pepper, to season

3 cups rocket
Dressing

¼ cup tahini

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp runny honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Rub the eggplant slices with oil and place onto a baking tray. Cook for 15 minutes, turn and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove.
  3. Into a baking tray place the yams and pumpkin. Rub with oil, sprinkle the paprika and cumin, and season, tossing well together. Bake for 25 minutes or until softened. Remove.
  4. Combine all the vegetables together while warm with the rocket.
  5. Blitz the dressing ingredients together until smooth.
  6. Serve the salad warm or cold, generously drizzled with dressing.

