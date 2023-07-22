Here I’ve used the vegetables that were a good price at the shop, but mix it up. It could simply be kūmara and dressing, or mixed blanched green vegetables. The options for a roast vegetable salad like this are endless.
ROAST VEGES WITH LEMON HONEY DRESSING RECIPE Serves 4
1 eggplant, sliced 1cm thick ⅓ cup olive oil 200g yams 300g peeled pumpkin, cut 2cm cubes 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp ground cumin Salt and pepper, to season 3 cups rocket
Dressing ¼ cup tahini ¼ cup lemon juice 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp runny honey 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Rub the eggplant slices with oil and place onto a baking tray. Cook for 15 minutes, turn and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove.
- Into a baking tray place the yams and pumpkin. Rub with oil, sprinkle the paprika and cumin, and season, tossing well together. Bake for 25 minutes or until softened. Remove.
- Combine all the vegetables together while warm with the rocket.
- Blitz the dressing ingredients together until smooth.
- Serve the salad warm or cold, generously drizzled with dressing.