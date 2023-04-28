The great thing about this dish is getting it made and in the fridge well ahead of time, then putting the finishing touches on just before serving. I have been known to have this as both a breakfast and as a dessert. Naturally, double the recipe and have it ready for multiple options.
FEIJOA AND RASPBERY CHIA RECIPE Serves 2
½ cup chia seeds 1 ½ cups almond or oat milk 1-2 Tbsp date puree or honey ¼ cup yoghurt 2 Tbsp toasted seeds or nuts
Poached feijoas 1 cup feijoa pulp 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp sugar ¼ cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)
- Into a bowl place the chia seeds and milk, stirring well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Stir once during that time.
- Place the feijoa into a small pot with the lemon juice and sugar, cooking for 8-10 minutes, stirring gently until softened but still holding their shape. Remove from the heat and stir through the raspberries. Chill.
- Just before serving, swirl the date puree or honey through the chia seeds with the yoghurt. Serve topped with fruit and a sprinkle of seeds.