Food & Drink

A Feijoa Chia Pudding Recipe You Can Have For Breakfast Or Dessert

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Almond milk chia with feijoa compote. Photo / Babiche Martens

The great thing about this dish is getting it made and in the fridge well ahead of time, then putting the finishing touches on just before serving. I have been known to have this as both a breakfast and as a dessert. Naturally, double the recipe and have it ready for multiple options.

FEIJOA AND RASPBERY CHIA RECIPE

Serves 2
½ cup chia seeds

1 ½ cups almond or oat milk

1-2 Tbsp date puree or honey

¼ cup yoghurt

2 Tbsp toasted seeds or nuts
Poached feijoas

1 cup feijoa pulp

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp sugar

¼ cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)
  1. Into a bowl place the chia seeds and milk, stirring well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Stir once during that time.
  2. Place the feijoa into a small pot with the lemon juice and sugar, cooking for 8-10 minutes, stirring gently until softened but still holding their shape. Remove from the heat and stir through the raspberries. Chill.
  3. Just before serving, swirl the date puree or honey through the chia seeds with the yoghurt. Serve topped with fruit and a sprinkle of seeds.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5