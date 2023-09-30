Food & Drink

Junghyun Park & Jungyoon Choi’s Ganjang Stir-Fried Tteokbokki Recipe

By Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi
Spice up your weeknight with chewy rice cakes tossed in beef-capsicum sauce.

To add a little spice to this tteokbokki, omit the bell pepper and use a couple of tablespoons of minced fresh Cheongyang chilli or other green chilli. Another way to add spice would be to use chilli oil for stir-frying the rice cakes and beef.

GANJANG STIR-FRIED TTEOKBOOKI RECIPE

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4
440g tteokbokki rice cakes
For the sauce

4 Tbsp ganjang (Korean soy sauce)

3 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
For the tteokbokki

150g beef, top round (topside) or foreshank

1 king oyster mushroom

2 Tbsp neutral cooking oil

100g onion, cut into 6mm slices

80g green bell pepper, cut into 5cm × 6mm slices

60g daepa (Korean scallion), cut into 1.3-cm diagonal slices
  1. If the rice cakes are dried (shelf stable), soak them in lukewarm water for about 10 minutes, then drain. Fresh or thawed frozen rice cakes do not need to be rehydrated.
  2. Make the sauce: In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, mirin, garlic, and black pepper and mix well until uniform. Set aside.
  3. Prepare the tteokbokki: Cut the beef into 5 × 0.6 cm matchsticks and set in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the sauce and massage to coat. Halve the mushroom lengthwise and cut crosswise into slices 6mm thick.
  4. In a large frying pan, heat the cooking oil over high heat. Add the rice cakes and beef and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the sauce and 4 tablespoons water and cook until the water evaporates. Add the mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and daepa and stir-fry for 1 more minute. Check that the rice cakes are cooked through before removing from the heat.
  5. Serve hot on a large plate.

Recipe extracted from The Korean Cookbook by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi, published by Phaidon. $80, out now.

