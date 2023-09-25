Korean fried chicken seasoned with a sauce made with soy sauce, gochujang (red chilli paste), gochugaru (red chilli flakes), and corn (golden) syrup is as popular and common as the Korean Fried Chicken.

This recipe is an easy way to enjoy fried chicken with different flavours, by eating half as simply fried and the other half tossed in this sauce. The coating is made with a packaged fried chicken mix commonly sold in Korea.