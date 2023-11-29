Want to make Christmas dinner the highlight of your holiday? Turn to this festive feast.

Lay down your loveliest tablecloth and break out the Christmas crackers — it’s time to set the scene for one of the major highlights of the festive season. This menu, from recipe editor Angela Casley, is a flavourful feast for the special occasion. Think a citrusy ceviche, slow-cooked leg of lamb and towering, boozy trifle.

Starter: Prawn and avocado ceviche

Entree: Truffle and parmesan potatoes

Main: 10-hour spicy pulled lamb leg

Sides: Courgette and goat’s cheese salad; mixed roast tomatoes with olives

Dessert: Rhubarb and raspberry brandy trifle

Photo / Babiche Martens

Prawn and avocado ceviche

Starting off fresh and zesty, this ceviche sees prawns "cooked" in lime juice (though it also works with lemon). This is a great dish to have prepared ahead of time, as the flavours meld into each other and create a brighter taste. Helpfully, the lime will also stop the avocado from browning.

¾ cup lime juice

1 tsp white sugar

1 green chilli, chopped small

2 tsp fish sauce

½ cup coriander leaves

300g raw large prawns, each cut into 3

1 avocado, 2cm dice

1 Lebanese cucumber, ½ cm dice

1 radish, thinly sliced

To serve, 1 lime, cut into wedges

To garnish, 1 Tbsp coriander, a few slices of green chilli

Into a blender place the lime juice, sugar, chilli, fish sauce and coriander leaves. Blitz until well combined. Place the prawns into a bowl, pour over the lime mixture, cover and refrigerate for at least eight hours or overnight, stirring once or twice. The prawn will have turned pink. When nearly time to serve into a large bowl place the avocado, cucumber, radish and prawns with the lime mixture. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Spoon the ceviche into glasses to serve. Add a little extra chilli and coriander, and serve lime wedges on the side.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Truffle and parmesan potatoes

Squashing the potatoes allows for the surface area to increase and means you get lots of little crispy bits when they are roasted. The green beans add a summery crunch, while the truffle oil is luxurious.

1kg new potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp truffle oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper

1 cup grated parmesan

500g green beans

Extra truffle oil, to serve

Preheat the oven to 180C. Parboil the potatoes in salted water for 10 minutes or until a sharp knife inserts easily. Drain, and tip them on to a baking tray. Using the back of a spoon, press down and squash the potatoes to break them up roughly. Drizzle over oil, add the garlic and season with salt and pepper. Place them into the hot oven for 15 minutes. Remove and sprinkle over the cheese. Return to the oven for 20 minutes until crispy and golden. Cook the beans in salted boiling water for 5 minutes. To serve, place the hot drained beans on a platter. Top with the crispy potatoes and drizzle generously with extra truffle oil.

Photo / Babiche Martens

10-hour spicy pulled lamb leg

Not only are the flavours of this divine, but you can put it in the oven early in the day, set a timer and pretty much forget about it and instead enjoy the festive cheer. The wonderful aroma will fill the house making you, and your loved ones, very hungry.

1 leg lamb, bone-in (roughly 1.6-2kg)

1 onion, sliced

500ml beef stock

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

2 eggplants, sliced lengthways, 1cm thickness

2 red peppers, cut into quarters

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup fresh coriander, to garnish

Preheat the oven to 140C. Place the lamb in a large deep baking dish. Add the onion and pour around the stock. Cover it tightly and place it into the oven for 4 hours. Combine the garlic, garlic salt, paprika, fennel, cumin and garam masala in a small bowl. Remove the lamb after 4 hours and press the spices on the top. Spoon over some of the juices. Recover and cook for a further 6 hours, checking once or twice on the liquid level. Add a little extra if needed. Rub the eggplant and peppers with the olive oil. Preheat a large frying pan to a medium heat. Brown the vegetables and place them on an oven tray. Place in the oven for 25 minutes to cook through. Remove. When the lamb has an hour left to cook, remove it from the oven. Dot the eggplant and peppers around, drizzle the molasses and continue cooking uncovered. Remove the lamb and let it rest for 20 minutes. Lift on to a serving platter with the vegetables and the juices. Use two forks to pull the meat apart. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and coriander.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Courgette and goat’s cheese salad

Courgettes are available in abundance, so it is the perfect time to add them to a fresh salad to complement any meal. Toss this fresh dish together at the last minute with a mustardy dressing, which will last in the fridge for a few days.

3 courgettes, sliced on a diagonal

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp chopped rosemary

120g salad leaves

1 cup fresh peas, blanched

100g goat’s cheese

2 tsp lemon zest

Dressing

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Place the courgettes into a large bowl with the olive oil, garlic and rosemary, mixing well. Heat a barbecue to medium heat. Cook the courgettes for 2 or 3 minutes each side. Cool. For the dressing, combine the mustard, sugar, oil and lemon juice in a jar, shaking well. Place the salad leaves, peas and courgettes into a large bowl. Toss through the dressing. Place on a platter, top with bits of goat’s cheese and sprinkle with lemon zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mixed roast tomatoes with olives

Christmas dinner has to come with a freshly roasted tomato salad in our home. The flavours are sublime, especially when they come straight from the garden. Adding some simple, punchy ingredients and a good crack of pepper is all that is needed.

1kg mixed tomatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp chardonnay vinegar

¼ cup mixed olives

¼ cup basil leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 170C. Cut the tomatoes into different shapes leaving some whole. Place them on a large baking tray. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the chopped garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until wilted but not too squishy. Remove and cool. Place the tomatoes on a serving plate. Sprinkle with the vinegar, olives and basil leaves. Add a little extra salt and pepper if needed.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb and raspberry brandy trifle

The day before I serve this dish, I get the rhubarb cooked and jelly made. This means that in the morning you can assemble the trifle and allow the flavours to seep through. Make a decent amount, as trifle is always better the day after!

1 bunch rhubarb (6-8 stalks), cut 6cm pieces

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

2 tsp gelatin, soaked in 2 Tbsp water

¼ cup brandy (or more)

500ml thick custard

200ml crème fraiche

1 x 20cm sponge cake

200ml cream, lightly whipped

2 punnets raspberries

Garnish, optional mint leaves and nuts

Place the rhubarb into a large pot. Add the water, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg, slowly bringing to a simmer for about 10 minutes until it softens. Try to keep the rhubarb whole for the garnish. Remove from the heat. Drain off half the liquid for the jelly. Leave the remaining liquid to cool. Warm the gelatin in the microwave for 30 seconds or until clear. Add to the reserved liquid to make the jelly. Pour into a small container lined with baking paper and place it into the fridge to set. When set, cut into cubes. Add the brandy to the cooled rhubarb. Mix the crème fraiche and custard gently until smooth. To assemble the trifle, into your bowl place half the sponge cut into pieces. Cover this with rhubarb and juice, then dot over some raspberries. Spoon over the custard mixture. Top with more sponge, fruit, cream, jelly cubes and a few rhubarb pieces on top. Garnish with mint leaves and a few chopped nuts. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

