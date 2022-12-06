Surprise young and old with this fun pastry Christmas tree. Either give the gift frozen, or ready to warm through. Fill it with Christmas favourites like ham, cranberry and cheesy goodness. Add other flavours or try a sweet version with chocolate and nuts.
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking sheet with paper.
- Lie the pastry flat on the baking paper. Cut out two identical Christmas tree shapes. Do the same with any leftover pastry to create a second tree.
- Spread the cranberry on one of the cutouts, and top with cheese and sliced ham. Sprinkle over half the dukkah.
- Place the other sheet of pastry on top, sticking the edges together. With a small knife, cut the branches, leaving a trunk down the centre. Twist the branches once or twice. Brush the tree with egg and sprinkle over the remaining dukkah.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until puffed and golden.