Spice this whiskey glaze up with a little chilli. If you have a whole ham this glaze will stretch to cover the whole thing. It will last you for the whole festive season — maybe...

MARMALADE AND WHISKEY-GLAZED HAM RECIPE

Makes 1 half ham

½ ham, bone-in

1 Tbsp whole cloves

5-8 bay leaves

Glaze

½ cup marmalade

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup or honey

¼ cup whiskey

¼ tsp chilli powder

1 Tbsp grainy mustard

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a large baking tray with paper.

2. Use a small knife to gently remove the skin from the ham, leaving the fat layer intact. Score the fat 1-2cm apart into a diamond shape. Place a whole clove in the centre of each diamond. Place on to the tray, add a cup of water, and put into the oven for 20 minutes, allowing the fat to melt a little.

3. For the glaze, into a small pot place the marmalade, sugar, maple syrup or honey, whiskey, chilli and mustard, slowly bringing to a simmer until well combined and the sugar is all dissolved. Simmer for 5 minutes.