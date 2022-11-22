Spice this whiskey glaze up with a little chilli. If you have a whole ham this glaze will stretch to cover the whole thing. It will last you for the whole festive season — maybe...
MARMALADE AND WHISKEY-GLAZED HAM RECIPE
Makes 1 half ham
½ ham, bone-in
1 Tbsp whole cloves
5-8 bay leaves
Glaze
½ cup marmalade
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup maple syrup or honey
¼ cup whiskey
¼ tsp chilli powder
1 Tbsp grainy mustard
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a large baking tray with paper.
2. Use a small knife to gently remove the skin from the ham, leaving the fat layer intact. Score the fat 1-2cm apart into a diamond shape. Place a whole clove in the centre of each diamond. Place on to the tray, add a cup of water, and put into the oven for 20 minutes, allowing the fat to melt a little.
3. For the glaze, into a small pot place the marmalade, sugar, maple syrup or honey, whiskey, chilli and mustard, slowly bringing to a simmer until well combined and the sugar is all dissolved. Simmer for 5 minutes.
4. Spoon half the glaze over the ham, allowing a little to dribble down the sides. Continue cooking and basting every 15 minutes until golden and sticky. Add the bay leaves for the final 30 minutes, dotting around.