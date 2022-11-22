Food & Drink

This Baked Ham Recipe Gets An Extra Punch Of Flavour From Its Marmalade And Whiskey Glaze

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

Spice this whiskey glaze up with a little chilli. If you have a whole ham this glaze will stretch to cover the whole thing. It will last you for the whole festive season — maybe...

MARMALADE AND WHISKEY-GLAZED HAM RECIPE

Makes 1 half ham

½ ham, bone-in

1 Tbsp whole cloves

5-8 bay leaves

Glaze

½ cup marmalade

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup or honey

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

¼ cup whiskey

¼ tsp chilli powder

1 Tbsp grainy mustard

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a large baking tray with paper.

2. Use a small knife to gently remove the skin from the ham, leaving the fat layer intact. Score the fat 1-2cm apart into a diamond shape. Place a whole clove in the centre of each diamond. Place on to the tray, add a cup of water, and put into the oven for 20 minutes, allowing the fat to melt a little.

3. For the glaze, into a small pot place the marmalade, sugar, maple syrup or honey, whiskey, chilli and mustard, slowly bringing to a simmer until well combined and the sugar is all dissolved. Simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Spoon half the glaze over the ham, allowing a little to dribble down the sides. Continue cooking and basting every 15 minutes until golden and sticky. Add the bay leaves for the final 30 minutes, dotting around.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5