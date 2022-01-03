Surprise your guests with a great meat alternative, where the texture of the watermelon is transformed through the cooking process. If your watermelon is small, use it whole, or cut a piece from a large one.

BARBECUED WATERMELON WITH JALAPENO MARINADE RECIPE

Serves 6

1kg piece watermelon, peeled

1 tsp salt

Marinade

1 cup coriander

2 Tbsp chopped rosemary

2 garlic cloves

1 green chilli, seeds removed

2 Tbsp tahini

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp runny honey

2 tsp sesame oil

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the watermelon in an oven dish. Sprinkle over the salt and place into the oven for 1½ hours, turning once during cooking. The liquid will fill the dish. Drain the liquid and cool the watermelon.

3. To make the marinade, blend together the coriander, rosemary, garlic, chilli, tahini, soy sauce, honey and sesame oil. Brush half the mixture on to the watermelon while it is cooling. Leave to marinate overnight or for at least four hours.

4. Heat a barbecue plate to a medium heat. Drizzle a little extra oil on to the watermelon. Place it on the barbecue, cooking for 20-25 minutes until golden, turning gently while cooking. Brush a little more marinade on as it cooks, reserving the remainder for serving. Allow to sit for 10 minutes.