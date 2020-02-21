This dukkah recipe makes enough to have on hand for dipping in bread, sprinkling on a steak or finishing off a salad.
HUSKY BARBECUED CORN WITH DUKKAH BUTTER RECIPE
Makes 6
Dukkah ½ cup sesame seeds ¼ cup coriander seeds 1 Tbsp ground cumin ½ cup hazelnuts, toasted ¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
Corn 50g butter, softened 2 Tbsp dukkah 6 corn cobs in their husks
- Firstly, make the dukkah. Toast the sesame, coriander seeds and ground cumin in a frying pan. Grind together with the hazelnuts, salt and pepper. Store in a jar.
- Combine 3 Tbsp of the dukkah mix with the softened butter.
- Soak the corn in the sink or a bucket full of water for 15 minutes. Drain.
- Preheat barbecue to medium heat. Place the corn, in the husks, onto the grill, turning every few minutes until cooked and slightly charred. Serve slathered with dukkah butter, with a good grind of salt and pepper to taste.