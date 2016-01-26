At this time of year, we simply can’t go past the beautiful array of fragrant and flavoursome tomatoes in gardens and markets. They are simply magnificent, in all shapes, sizes and colours. In my garden, the eggplants haven’t been so abundant. I only had one, so here it is — coated with egg and breadcrumbs, then fried with a crispy coating. This is perfect combined with tomatoes, soft white mozzarella and basil. The weeds can wait!