Some cheeses become creamier than others when heated. I am a fan of the Bouton Dor, but find what works best for you. Add some crusty bread, spreading it with the warmed cheese then top with salad. A meal in inself.

GARLIC-BAKED FETA WITH GREEK SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

200g feta

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 bay leaves

2 lemon cheeks

1 Lebanese cucumber, chopped

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup olives, stones removed

1 cup Italian parsley

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Line a small baking dish with paper. Place the feta on top. Sprinkle over the garlic, drizzle over the oil, add the bay leaves and squeeze over the lemon, then add to the dish. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and creamy.

3. While the feta bakes, combine the cucumber, tomatoes, olives, parsley and vinegar in a bowl then place on a platter.

4. Top with the hot cheese, pouring over any juices and oil. Pull apart using two forks. Squeeze over the lemon and enjoy while warm.



