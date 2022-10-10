Food & Drink

These Satisfying Falafels Put An Edamame Twist On A Classic

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

Not only are these edamame falafels quick and simple, but they are also vibrant-green and ooze health. The whole family will enjoy them.

EDAMAME FALAFELS RECIPE

Makes 16
3 cups edamame

1 clove garlic

1 cup coriander, roughly chopped

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 egg

¼ cup dried breadcrumbs

Oil, to fry
To serve

½ cup hummus

½ cup Greek-style yoghurt
  1. Place the edamame, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne, egg and breadcrumbs in a food processor, blitzing until it is all sticking together.
  2. Roll into tablespoon-sized nuggets.
  3. When ready to cook, heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels in batches for 3 or 4 minutes each side.
  4. To serve, combine the hummus and Greek-style yoghurt in a small bowl. Serve the falafels warm.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5