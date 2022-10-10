These Satisfying Falafels Put An Edamame Twist On A Classic

Not only are these edamame falafels quick and simple, but they are also vibrant-green and ooze health. The whole family will enjoy them.
EDAMAME FALAFELS RECIPE Makes 16
3 cups edamame 1 clove garlic 1 cup coriander, roughly chopped ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp salt Pinch cayenne pepper 1 egg ¼ cup dried breadcrumbs Oil, to fry
To serve ½ cup hummus ½ cup Greek-style yoghurt
- Place the edamame, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne, egg and breadcrumbs in a food processor, blitzing until it is all sticking together.
- Roll into tablespoon-sized nuggets.
- When ready to cook, heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels in batches for 3 or 4 minutes each side.
- To serve, combine the hummus and Greek-style yoghurt in a small bowl. Serve the falafels warm.