I cut the lamb cubes for these kebabs from a leg, but you can buy leg or shoulder steaks and cut them into pieces. Fresh mint pesto has all the scents of summer and is a perfect accompaniment.
GREEK LAMB KEBABS WITH MINT PESTO RECIPE Serves 4
600g lamb leg, cut into 2cm cubes 2 Tbsp oil 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp dried oregano 1 tsp dried thyme ¼ cup chopped rosemary 1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 1 large red onion, cut into 2cm pieces 8 kebab sticks To garnish, rosemary leaves Toasted pita, to serve
Pesto 3 cups mint leaves 1 cup parsley 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice ½ cup olive oil 2 tsp capers Salt and pepper, to taste
- Place the lamb in a large bowl. Add the oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper, combining well. Place the lamb and onion alternately on to the kebab sticks. . Continue with the remaining sticks. Place them on a plate and refrigerate until needed.
- For the pesto, place the mint, parsley, garlic, zest, juice, olive oil and capers in a blender, blitzing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove the lamb from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Cook the kebabs for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until cooked through.
- Serve hot, doused in pesto with some pita to scoop up the juices.