Food & Drink

Greek Lamb Kebabs With Mint Pesto Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve these lamb and red onion skewers with pita bread. Photo / Babiche Martens

I cut the lamb cubes for these kebabs from a leg, but you can buy leg or shoulder steaks and cut them into pieces. Fresh mint pesto has all the scents of summer and is a perfect accompaniment.

GREEK LAMB KEBABS WITH MINT PESTO RECIPE

Serves 4

600g lamb leg, cut into 2cm cubes

2 Tbsp oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

¼ cup chopped rosemary

1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1 large red onion, cut into 2cm pieces

8 kebab sticks

To garnish, rosemary leaves

Toasted pita, to serve
Pesto

3 cups mint leaves

1 cup parsley

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

2 tsp capers

Salt and pepper, to taste
  1. Place the lamb in a large bowl. Add the oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper, combining well. Place the lamb and onion alternately on to the kebab sticks. . Continue with the remaining sticks. Place them on a plate and refrigerate until needed.
  2. For the pesto, place the mint, parsley, garlic, zest, juice, olive oil and capers in a blender, blitzing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Remove the lamb from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Cook the kebabs for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until cooked through.
  4. Serve hot, doused in pesto with some pita to scoop up the juices.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5