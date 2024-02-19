This delicious tofu and noodle stir-fry is as foolproof as it is versatile.

Take some noodles and a good dressing, then add your favourite vegetables and toppings for this stir-fry recipe. While fresh corn is still available, add it in with other summer produce like tomatoes, capsicum, and shredded cabbage. The options are endless. This recipe works well with any protein.

TOFU AND NOODLE STIR-FRY WITH PEANUT SAUCE RECIPE Serves 4

1 cob of corn, cooked 1 cob of corn, cooked ½ red onion, diced small ½ red onion, diced small ½ telegraph cucumber, chopped small ½ telegraph cucumber, chopped small 2 Tbsp lime juice 2 Tbsp lime juice 1 Tbsp caster sugar 1 Tbsp caster sugar 200g noodles 200g noodles 200g firm tofu, cubed 200g firm tofu, cubed ¼ cup cornflour ¼ cup cornflour ¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts ¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Peanut sauce 2 Tbsp grated ginger 2 Tbsp grated ginger 2 cloves garlic, peeled 2 cloves garlic, peeled 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp soy sauce ¼ cup peanut butter ¼ cup peanut butter 1 Tbsp fish sauce 1 Tbsp fish sauce 2 tsp sesame oil 2 tsp sesame oil ¼ cup sweet chilli ¼ cup sweet chilli ¼ cup water ¼ cup water ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper

Slice the corn from the cob. Place it into a bowl with the onion, cucumber, lime and sugar, mixing well. To make the sauce, in a blender or using a stick blender place the ginger, garlic, soy, peanut butter, fish sauce, sesame oil, sweet chilli, water, salt and pepper, mixing until well combined. Prepare the noodles as per packet instructions, then drain and place into a large bowl, combining with the peanut sauce. Pat dry the tofu. Dust with cornflour and season with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan until hot. Cook the tofu, browning on all sides. You may need to do this in batches. Into the same frying pan add the noodles, warming through. Serve hot in bowls with tofu and sprinkle over the vegetables. Finish with some chopped peanuts.

