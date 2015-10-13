CITRUS PORK WITH RICE NOODLES Serves 4
400g pork schnitzel, sliced thinly Zest and juice of 1 lemon Zest and juice of ½ orange ¼ cup soy sauce ¼ cup oyster sauce 1 Tbsp honey 1 tsp chilli flakes 2 Tbsp oil 2 spring onion, sliced 1 stalk celery, sliced 2 courgettes, sliced 1 head bok choy, sliced lengthways 1 cup chicken stock 4 cups cooked rice noodles, to serve
- Place pork in bowl with lemon, orange, soy, oyster sauce, honey and chilli. Mix well and leave to marinate for 30 minutes.
- Drain pork, reserving marinade. Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in frying pan to medium heat. Fry pork in batches until golden.
- Heat the remaining oil in the pan. Add the onion, celery and courgettes, stir-frying for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the bok choy, marinade, chicken stock and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pork and toss well.
- Serve in bowls on top of the hot noodles.