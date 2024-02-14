These roasted pumpkin, chicken and rice bowls are quick, delicious, and paired with a superb spicy dressing.

This healthy bowl recipe is all about the spicy jalapeno dressing. Whizz it all together and keep any remaining for dousing over salads for lunches. It goes extremely well with eggs and salmon.

ROASTED PUMPKIN, CHICKEN AND RICE BOWLS RECIPE Serves 4

500g pumpkin, peeled and cubed
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
4 chicken thighs
500g frozen cauliflower rice
½ red onion, sliced
2 cups cooked brown rice
½ tsp ground cumin
1 cup black beans
1 bunch broccolini, blanched
Salt and pepper
½ cup edamame beans
½ cup coriander leaves, to garnish

Dressing
½ cup greek yoghurt
1 clove garlic
¼ cup sliced jalapenos
½ cup coriander leaves
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp runny honey
2 Tbsp olive oil

Preheat the oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on an oven tray. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle over the paprika. Bake for 15 minutes. Squeeze any excess water from the cauliflower rice. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil in a frying pan. Brown and season the chicken thighs. Then place on top of the pumpkin for 10 minutes until cooked through. Add the cauliflower rice and onion to the same frying pan, cooking until crispy. Then add black beans and cumin and heat through. Make the dressing by blitzing the yoghurt, garlic, jalapenos, coriander, lemon juice, honey and oil until smooth. To assemble the bowls add the brown rice, cauliflower rice, pumpkin, broccolini, edamame and some sliced chicken thighs. Finish with a good drizzle of dressing and a few extra coriander leaves to garnish.

