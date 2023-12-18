Food & Drink

Squid & Chorizo Salad With Wasabi Dressing Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
We love to serve this squid and chorizo salad alongside barbecued corn. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you like a bit of heat, spice up this squid and chorizo salad further with hot chorizo or add a bit of extra wasabi, but cautiously. Some barbecued corn is delicious alongside this salad and must be eaten while in season.

SQUID AND CHORIZO SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

2 chorizo sausages, sliced

300g squid rings, patted dry

1 tsp salt and pepper

½ tsp cumin

Oil, for cooking

100g rocket leaves

100g cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 red chilli, finely chopped
Dressing

1 lime, zested and juiced

2 Tbsp good quality olive oil

1 tsp wasabi

1 tsp caster sugar
  1. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the chorizo, cooking until crispy. Remove and cool.
  2. For the dressing, combine the lime, oil, wasabi and sugar in a jar and shake well.
  3. Place the squid rings into a bowl. Add the salt, pepper and cumin, tossing to combine.
  4. Heat 1 cm of oil in a frying pan to medium heat. Cook a piece of squid to test the temperature. Continue to cook the remaining squid using a slotted spoon to remove after cooking.
  5. To assemble the salad, place the rocket, tomatoes and chilli in a large bowl. Add half the dressing, tossing to combine. Serve on a platter then top with the chorizo and squid. Drizzle over the remaining dressing.

