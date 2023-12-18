If you like a bit of heat, spice up this squid and chorizo salad further with hot chorizo or add a bit of extra wasabi, but cautiously. Some barbecued corn is delicious alongside this salad and must be eaten while in season.
SQUID AND CHORIZO SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
2 chorizo sausages, sliced 300g squid rings, patted dry 1 tsp salt and pepper ½ tsp cumin Oil, for cooking 100g rocket leaves 100g cherry tomatoes, quartered 1 red chilli, finely chopped
Dressing 1 lime, zested and juiced 2 Tbsp good quality olive oil 1 tsp wasabi 1 tsp caster sugar
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the chorizo, cooking until crispy. Remove and cool.
- For the dressing, combine the lime, oil, wasabi and sugar in a jar and shake well.
- Place the squid rings into a bowl. Add the salt, pepper and cumin, tossing to combine.
- Heat 1 cm of oil in a frying pan to medium heat. Cook a piece of squid to test the temperature. Continue to cook the remaining squid using a slotted spoon to remove after cooking.
- To assemble the salad, place the rocket, tomatoes and chilli in a large bowl. Add half the dressing, tossing to combine. Serve on a platter then top with the chorizo and squid. Drizzle over the remaining dressing.