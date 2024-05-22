A holy trinity combines in this creamy and comforting soup.
Take this soup in a thermos flask for a warming lunch or serve for dinner with a garnish of crispy kale and fresh herbs. Cheesy toast never goes amiss.
- Start by melting the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, potatoes, bacon, thyme and butter beans. Give it a good stir, then add the mustard and let the flavours mingle for a few minutes.
- Add the stock and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are completely soft. Stir through the kale.
- Let the soup cool a little before pureeing with a stick blender. Season to your liking.
- Cook a few bits of extra bacon to serve if desired. Otherwise, serve with some thyme leaves and a good grind of pepper.
More warming recipes
Comfort food to cosy up with all winter.
Green goodness. Who doesn’t like a good vegetable soup filled with flavoursome greens?
Carrot soup and cheese dumplings. There’s no need for a side of bread with this tasty soup; the addition of dumplings turns it into a hearty winter warmer.
Potato, lime and cherry tomato curry with raita. Vegetarians, this one’s for you.
Oven-baked risotto with bacon and mushroom. This risotto has a heavy sprinkling of parmesan, adding a sharpness to the rich and salty rice.
Leek, mushroom and chicken fricassee. Slow-cooked chicken, tarragon and white wine make for a more-ish and tasty broth, in this comforting cold-night meal.