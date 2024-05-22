A holy trinity combines in this creamy and comforting soup.

Take this soup in a thermos flask for a warming lunch or serve for dinner with a garnish of crispy kale and fresh herbs. Cheesy toast never goes amiss.

BUTTERBEAN, POTATO AND BACON SOUP RECIPE Serves 4

20g butter 20g butter 2 medium onion, chopped 2 medium onion, chopped 2 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped 2 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped 4 rashers bacon, chopped 4 rashers bacon, chopped 3 stalks thyme, leaves removed 3 stalks thyme, leaves removed 390g tin butter beans, drained 390g tin butter beans, drained 2 tsp grainy mustard 2 tsp grainy mustard 750ml chicken stock 750ml chicken stock 2 cups kale 2 cups kale Salt and pepper, to taste Salt and pepper, to taste

To serve Crispy bacon Crispy bacon Kale Kale Thyme leaves Thyme leaves

Start by melting the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, potatoes, bacon, thyme and butter beans. Give it a good stir, then add the mustard and let the flavours mingle for a few minutes. Add the stock and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are completely soft. Stir through the kale. Let the soup cool a little before pureeing with a stick blender. Season to your liking. Cook a few bits of extra bacon to serve if desired. Otherwise, serve with some thyme leaves and a good grind of pepper.

More warming recipes

Comfort food to cosy up with all winter.

Green goodness. Who doesn’t like a good vegetable soup filled with flavoursome greens?

Carrot soup and cheese dumplings. There’s no need for a side of bread with this tasty soup; the addition of dumplings turns it into a hearty winter warmer. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Potato, lime and cherry tomato curry with raita. Vegetarians, this one’s for you.

Oven-baked risotto with bacon and mushroom. This risotto has a heavy sprinkling of parmesan, adding a sharpness to the rich and salty rice.