Get the herb aioli made well ahead of time, allowing the herbs to infuse and add flavour. I would double the recipe to have some for spreading on sandwiches over the coming days. Adding a teaspoon of boiling water to the aioli will lighten the texture.
- Firstly make the aioli. In a bowl place the yolk, garlic, mustard, zest and lemon juice, whisking together well. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking as you go until it becomes thickened, then drizzle a little faster until it is all used up. Season and stir through the vinegar and herbs. Store in a jar until ready to use.
- For the salad, rub the venison in oil, salt, pepper and sumac. Preheat a barbecue to high heat. Add the venison, cooking for 4-5 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Remove and rest for 5 minutes.
- Chop the tomatoes and place them onto a platter with the greens. Slice the venison, add to the plate, and sprinkle with pine nuts and some good dollops of aioli.