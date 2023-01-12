Food & Drink

A Quick Venison Salad Recipe With Herb-Infused Aioli

By Angela Casley
Get the herb aioli made well ahead of time, allowing the herbs to infuse and add flavour. I would double the recipe to have some for spreading on sandwiches over the coming days. Adding a teaspoon of boiling water to the aioli will lighten the texture.

VENISON SALAD WITH HERB AIOLI RECIPE

Serves 4
Herb Aioli

1 egg yolk

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup flavourless oil

Salt and pepper

2 tsp wine vinegar

½ cup chopped fresh herbs
Salad

400g venison steaks

1 Tbsp salt and pepper

2 tsp sumac

200g tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 handfuls salad greens/herbs

¼ cup toasted pine nuts
  1. Firstly make the aioli. In a bowl place the yolk, garlic, mustard, zest and lemon juice, whisking together well. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking as you go until it becomes thickened, then drizzle a little faster until it is all used up. Season and stir through the vinegar and herbs. Store in a jar until ready to use.
  2. For the salad, rub the venison in oil, salt, pepper and sumac. Preheat a barbecue to high heat. Add the venison, cooking for 4-5 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Remove and rest for 5 minutes.
  3. Chop the tomatoes and place them onto a platter with the greens. Slice the venison, add to the plate, and sprinkle with pine nuts and some good dollops of aioli.


