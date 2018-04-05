Broccoli Tempura & Pea Dip

For this simple tempura recipe, you can use an array of vegetables. I have opted for broccoli and served it with a quick-to-prepare pea dip. This makes a tasty nibble or can be served with lunch.
BROCCOLI TEMPURA WITH PEA DIP
Serves 4-6
Pea dip 1 cup cooked peas 1 clove garlic 1 tsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon juice ¼ cup Japanese mayonnaise
Tempura 80g plain flour ¼ tsp salt 1 Tbsp cornflour 200ml ice-cold water 1 head broccoli cut into strips Oil for cooking
- First make the pea dip. Blend together the peas, garlic, zest, juice and mayonnaise. Place into a small serving bowl.
- Make the batter just before cooking the broccoli. In a bowl sift the flour, cornflour and salt. Whisk in the water until the batter is formed. A few lumps are fine.
- Heat 4cm of oil in a medium pot. Dip the broccoli into the batter, let the excess drip off and place into the oil for 1 minute, turning for a further 30 seconds until cooked and golden.
- Serve hot with the pea dip.