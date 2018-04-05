Food & Drink

Broccoli Tempura & Pea Dip

By Angela Casley
For this simple tempura recipe, you can use an array of vegetables. I have opted for broccoli and served it with a quick-to-prepare pea dip. This makes a tasty nibble or can be served with lunch.

BROCCOLI TEMPURA WITH PEA DIP

Serves 4-6

Pea dip

1 cup cooked peas

1 clove garlic

1 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup Japanese mayonnaise
Tempura

80g plain flour

¼ tsp salt

1 Tbsp cornflour

200ml ice-cold water

1 head broccoli cut into strips

Oil for cooking
  1. First make the pea dip. Blend together the peas, garlic, zest, juice and mayonnaise. Place into a small serving bowl.
  2. Make the batter just before cooking the broccoli. In a bowl sift the flour, cornflour and salt. Whisk in the water until the batter is formed. A few lumps are fine.
  3. Heat 4cm of oil in a medium pot. Dip the broccoli into the batter, let the excess drip off and place into the oil for 1 minute, turning for a further 30 seconds until cooked and golden.
  4. Serve hot with the pea dip.

