This salad is delicious and oh-so-quick to make, thanks to a handy tin of chickpeas. I usually double this dressing as it’s great with other salads and barbecued chicken.
CHORIZO & CHICKPEA SALAD WITH DATE DRESSING RECIPE Serves 4
Dressing ½ cup dates 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 Tbsp lemon juice 2 tsp honey
Salad 2 chorizo sausages, sliced 1 tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 green capsicum, chopped ½ cup olives, halved ¼ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes 1 cup chopped Italian parsley
- Firstly soak the dates in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain. Place them into a blender with the vinegar, lemon juice and honey. Add a tablespoon of water if it’s a little thick.
- Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the chorizo cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side until browned. Remove.
- In a large bowl place the chickpeas, chorizo, capsicum, olives, sundried tomatoes and parsley, tossing together.
- At least 20 minutes before serving add half the dressing and serve the remainder on the side.