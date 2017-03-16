Chickpea & Vegetable Salad Recipe

Simply opening a tin of chickpeas is the first step in our next vegetable salad, which is wonderfully crunchy and garlic-y. Be careful not to dress this salad too early. Salt draws water from the cabbage and you don’t want a puddle of juice at the bottom. Leave to dress right before serving. Saying that, any leftovers can be stored overnight for lunch boxes. Add some feta and a piece of chicken on top for some extra protein and, voila, a tasty lunch.
Serves 4-6
- Firstly, make the dressing in a jar. Add the peanut butter, honey, water, lemon juice, garlic, fish sauce and soy, giving it a really good shake until smooth.
- Into a large bowl place the chickpeas, cabbages, beetroot and coriander, tossing to combine.
- Just before serving, stir through the dressing. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
