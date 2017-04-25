Chiltern Firehouse’s Firehouse Caesar Salad Recipe

METHOD
Make the bread tuiles
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Cut 8-12 very thin slices of bread from the loaf, so you have 2 slices per person.
- Place on a baking sheet, brush with extra virgin olive oil on both sides and season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden and crispy, then remove from the oven, break into bite sized pieces and set aside. Keep the oven on.
- Place the garlic, anchovies, egg yolks, red wine vinegar and mustard in a blender or the bowl of a food processor and blend until smooth. While the motor is still running, slowly drizzle in the grapeseed oil to create an emulsion.
- Transfer the dressing to a bowl, whisk in the remaining ingredients, check the seasoning and set aside.
Make the crispy chicken skin
- Line a baking tray with baking parchment.
- Scrape the excess fat from the chicken skins. Place the skins on the parchment, lying them flat over the whole tray in two layers. Place another piece of baking parchment on top with another baking tray on top of that.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes until golden and crisp, then remove from the oven, remove the top tray and parchment on the skins, and set aside.
Make the lettuce emulsion
- Blanch the lettuce leaves in a saucepan of boiling salted water for 2 seconds then refresh in a bowl of ice cold water.
- Drain well, patting off any excess water with kitchen paper.
- Place the lettuce, a pinch of salt and the mustard in the bowl of a food processor and blend on high speed until it forms a smooth purée, then reduce the speed and slowly drizzle in the oil and water, a little of each at a time, to create an emulsion. Pass through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl and set aside.
Serve
- Toss the romaine lettuce in the caesar dressing until the leaves are evenly covered.
- Spoon a small amount of the lettuce emulsion into the bottom of 4-6 serving bowls, enough to cover the bottom of each. Then layer up the dressed leaves, the Parmesan shavings, bread tuiles, crispy chicken skin and anchovies so that they are well distributed through the salad. Finish with another layer of all the elements over the top.
• Reproduced with permission from Chiltern Firehouse: The Cookbook by Andre Balazs and Nuno Mendes. Published by Preface Publishing (Penguin Random House NZ). RRP $100. Text © Andre Balazs and Nuno Mendes, 2016. Photographs © Peden & Munk
