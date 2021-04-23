These are great for a last-minute addition to any drinks party.
GORGONZOLA HONEY TOASTS RECIPE
Makes 12
1 clove garlic, crushed ¼ cup grated parmesan 80g gorgonzola, at room temperature 1 Tbsp melted butter ¼ cup toasted pine nuts Pinch of salt 12 slices French stick, toasted 2 Tbsp chopped parsley Honeycomb
- Mash together the garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola, butter, nuts and salt in a bowl. Spread liberally over the toasts.
- Preheat a grill to high.
- Just before serving, place the toasts under the grill for 2 minutes, keeping an eye on them.
- Serve warm with a sprinkle of parsley, a drizzle of honey and extra honeycomb on the side.