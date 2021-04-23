Food & Drink

Gorgonzola Honey Toasts

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
These little toasts are a perfect cheeseboard addition. Photo / Babiche Martens

These are great for a last-minute addition to any drinks party.

GORGONZOLA HONEY TOASTS RECIPE

Makes 12

1 clove garlic, crushed

¼ cup grated parmesan

80g gorgonzola, at room temperature

1 Tbsp melted butter

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Pinch of salt

12 slices French stick, toasted

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Honeycomb
  1. Mash together the garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola, butter, nuts and salt in a bowl. Spread liberally over the toasts.
  2. Preheat a grill to high.
  3. Just before serving, place the toasts under the grill for 2 minutes, keeping an eye on them.
  4. Serve warm with a sprinkle of parsley, a drizzle of honey and extra honeycomb on the side.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5