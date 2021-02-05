Smoked Mackerel Paté Recipe

Use this paté as a base for a sandwich with crunchy cos lettuce, try it in a roulade or add a bowl of it to a cheese platter. The key is fresh, moist smoked fish. Keep it simple as I have done here or add capers, dill or even a few chopped green olives to change it up.
SMOKED MACKEREL PATÉ
Makes 1 cup
150g flakes fresh smoked mackerel, bones removed
100g cream cheese
Zest and juice of ½ lemon
Salt and pepper, to taste
Toasted ciabatta
Chopped parsley, to garnish
To serve: sliced mixed cherry tomatoes and lemon wedges
1. Into a food processor place the mackerel, cream cheese and lemon, blitzing until almost smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
2. To serve, spread generously on toasted ciabatta and top with a sprinkle of parsley, sliced tomatoes, and lemon wedges.