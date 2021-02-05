Food & Drink

Smoked Mackerel Paté Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Toasted ciabatta elevates this smoky dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Use this paté as a base for a sandwich with crunchy cos lettuce, try it in a roulade or add a bowl of it to a cheese platter. The key is fresh, moist smoked fish. Keep it simple as I have done here or add capers, dill or even a few chopped green olives to change it up.

SMOKED MACKEREL PATÉ 

Makes 1 cup

150g flakes fresh smoked mackerel, bones removed

100g cream cheese

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Toasted ciabatta

Chopped parsley, to garnish

To serve: sliced mixed cherry tomatoes and lemon wedges

1. Into a food processor place the mackerel, cream cheese and lemon, blitzing until almost smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

2. To serve, spread generously on toasted ciabatta and top with a sprinkle of parsley, sliced tomatoes, and lemon wedges.

