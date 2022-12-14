These Chocolate Custard Eclairs Are The Choux Desserts Of Your Dreams

Rich and decadent, these delights are well worth the effort. You can make all of the components ahead of time and assemble the eclairs on the day. Bring the ganache back to room temperature to become spreadable. If they sit in the fridge made up for a couple of hours they are even better.
- Preheat an oven to 220C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Place the hot water in a large pot with the butter. Heat until the butter is melted and just about to a simmer. Quickly add the flour and stir briskly until the dough forms, is shiny and comes away from the sides. Remove the pot from the heat. Place in a large bowl, and cool for 10 minutes. Using an electric beater add the eggs in one at a time, combining well. Place the dough in a piping bag. Pipe the choux into 8cm lengths on to prepared trays.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 200C and bake for a further 20 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave them to cool. Place a wooden spoon in the door to let out any steam as they cool.
- To make the custard, combine ¼ cup milk with the cornflour. Place the remaining milk and cream into a pot and bring to a simmer. Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar. Add the hot milk to the eggs, slowly whisking as you do. Place the mixture in a clean pot and cook slowly until it thickens. Remove from the heat and stir through the chocolate until completely smooth. Place in a bowl and cover with a piece of baking paper until completely cold. Store in the fridge.
- To make the ganache, heat the cream in a small pot until boiling. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate. Let it sit for 5 minutes then stir until smooth. Cool.
- When ready to fill the eclairs, split them in half and fill with custard. Spread a layer of ganache on the tops, and a sprinkle of white chocolate.
- Serve with fresh raspberries or other fruit if desired.