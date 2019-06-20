These vibrant green matcha smoothies pack a punch of freshness for a healthy start to any day. A little matcha goes a long way. Now avocados are a little more affordable, add a half to the mix, and save the rest for breakfast.
GREEN MATCHA SMOOTHIE RECIPE
Makes 2
2 small bananas 2 handfuls spinach ½ avocado ¼ telegraph cucumber, chopped 2 tsp matcha powder 2 cups almond milk 1 large handful ice 1 Tbsp runny honey or to your taste
- Into a blender place the bananas, spinach, avocado, cucumber, matcha, milk, ice and honey, blitzing until smooth.
- Serve garnished with cucumber slices.