Banana Pikelets With Caramelised Pineapple

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve your pikelets with pineapple and sweet syrup. Photo / Babiche Martens

The smell of banana pikelets cooking will bring the hordes to the kitchen. Serve these fresh from the pan while the banana is still gooey.

BANANA PIKELETS WITH CARAMELISED PINEAPPLE RECIPE

Makes 12

1 cup self-raising flour

2 Tbsp caster sugar

1 egg

½ cup milk

Knob of butter

1-2 bananas, sliced

4 slices fresh pineapple

½ cup sugar

¼ cup water

¼ cup lemon juice

Greek yoghurt, to serve
  1. Place the flour, sugar, egg and milk in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Melt a knob of butter in a pan. Add tablespoons of batter to the pan, cooking for 1 minute, then top with three slices of banana. Cook for a further 3 or 4 minutes then flip for another 2 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remainder of the pikelets.
  2. In the same pan add a little more butter and cook the pineapple slices on both sides until lightly caramelised.
  3. In a small pot combine the sugar, water and lemon juice, bringing to a simmer for 8 minutes or until syrupy. Remove and pour over the pineapple.
  4. Serve the pikelets with the pineapple and a drizzle of syrup. Add a good dollop of yoghurt on the side.

