For a banana lover this is the ultimate dessert. A little sweetness with a hint of orange and crunch of pine nuts. Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo. and icecream is a must to finish it off. I guarantee there will be none left.
BAKED BANANAS WITH MISO, ORANGE & PINE NUTS RECIPE
Serves 4
Ingredients 1 Tbsp white miso 1 Tbsp orange zest ¼ cup orange juice 2 Tbsp runny honey 4 bananas, split lengthwise 2 Tbsp demerara sugar 1 Tbsp pine nuts Icecream, to serve
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- In a small bowl combine the miso, zest, juice and honey, stirring until smooth.
- Place the bananas close together in a baking dish. Pour over the liquid. Sprinkle with demerara sugar and pine nuts. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the bananas are soft and lightly browned.
- Serve with your favourite icecream.