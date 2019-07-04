Easy Vegan Banana Bread

Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Serve this banana bread warm with coconut yoghurt and extra mashed banana. Photo / Babiche Martens

The more ripe the bananas the better for this loaf. Eat fresh from the oven while it is still warm, or if you leave it a day or two try toasting it. Choose your favourite topping; a good dollop of coconut yoghurt and fresh banana is just perfect.

VEGAN BANANA BREAD RECIPE

Serves 8

3 ripe bananas

¼ cup coconut oil

100g brown sugar

220g self-rising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

½ cup chopped walnuts plus 1 Tbsp
To serve

Smashed banana

Coconut yoghurt

Berries
  1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. Into a kitchen processor place the bananas, oil and sugar and blitz until smooth.
  3. Into a bowl place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and the half cup of nuts, combining well.
  4. Pour the wet mixture into the dry one and stir well. Pour into a loaf tin and sprinkle with remaining nuts. Bake for 35 minutes until a skewer comes out just clean.
  5. Cool, slice and serve with your favourite toppings.

