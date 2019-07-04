Easy Vegan Banana Bread

The more ripe the bananas the better for this loaf. Eat fresh from the oven while it is still warm, or if you leave it a day or two try toasting it. Choose your favourite topping; a good dollop of coconut yoghurt and fresh banana is just perfect.
VEGAN BANANA BREAD RECIPE
Serves 8
3 ripe bananas ¼ cup coconut oil 100g brown sugar 220g self-rising flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp cinnamon ½ tsp ginger ½ cup chopped walnuts plus 1 Tbsp
To serve Smashed banana Coconut yoghurt Berries
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- Into a kitchen processor place the bananas, oil and sugar and blitz until smooth.
- Into a bowl place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and the half cup of nuts, combining well.
- Pour the wet mixture into the dry one and stir well. Pour into a loaf tin and sprinkle with remaining nuts. Bake for 35 minutes until a skewer comes out just clean.
- Cool, slice and serve with your favourite toppings.