ROOIBOS AND CARDAMOM INFUSED BANANA SMOOTHIE RECIPE

I love rooibos tea, with its soft, soft caramel flavour, and here I’ve infused it with homemade brazil nut milk to create a replenishing smoothie. Sweetened with banana and a touch of maple, you’ll find it’s also suggestive of warming, delicate spices. Quite appropriate for this time of year when the weather tends to be rather spontaneous.
Serves 2-3
- Place the almond milk or milk of your choice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Warm until steaming, and then remove from the heat. Add the rooibos tea, and allow it to cool completely.
- Discard the tea bags, and place the cooled milk along with the remaining ingredients in to a blender, and blend until smooth and creamy.
- To serve pour 2-3 tablespoons coconut cream in the bottom of each glass, and then top with the smoothie to create a pretty marble effect.