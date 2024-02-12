This was one of my favourite meals in Vietnam. The crepe is so crispy and filling. It makes for a great weekend brunch or lunch. It’s best served with heaps of fresh herbs like Vietnamese mint, coriander and basil.

KELSI BOOCOCK’S BÁNH XÈO RECIPE Serves 4 40 minutes





Pancakes 1 cup rice flour ¼ cup plain or gluten-free flour 1 tsp ground turmeric ½ tsp salt 1 ¾ cups coconut milk

Filling 1 Tbsp sesame oil 1 carrot, thinly sliced 200 g mushrooms, sliced 1 cup mung bean sprouts 1 cup purple cabbage, thinly sliced Handful of coriander, chopped Handful of Vietnamese mint, chopped Handful of basil, chopped Handful of spring onion, chopped Sweet chilli sauce Sweet chilli sauce

Dipping sauce 1 Tbsp gluten-free soy sauce 1 Tbsp coconut sugar 1 Tbsp lime juice 1 Tbsp vegan fish sauce, optional

In a large bowl mix together the rice flour, flour, turmeric and salt. Add in the coconut milk and whisk together until smooth. Cover and set aside for 20 minutes. Add the sesame oil, carrot and mushrooms to a pot, saute for 10 minutes until lightly golden. Set aside. Make the dipping sauce by mixing together all of the ingredients. Lightly oil a separate pan. Pour about ⅓ cup of the batter and quickly tilt to spread it into a thin, even layer. Leave to cook until crispy on one side otherwise it can break. Flip and cook for another two minutes on the other side. Fill one side with the carrot, mushrooms, bean sprouts and purple cabbage and fold in half. Transfer to a plate and top with the coriander, Vietnamese mint, basil and spring onion. Repeat with the remaining pancake batter and ingredients. Dollop over some sweet chilli sauce. Serve with the dipping sauce.

Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen

Recipe from Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock, RRP $49.99, published by Bateman Books, available now.

