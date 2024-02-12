Stumped by sumac? Perplexed by pink peppercorns? Whether a recipe called for something that’s new to you and not in your usual repertoire, or you were gifted something special (black garlic, nduja and Ottolenghi cookbook are a good present), most kitchens contain a shelf with an array of rarely used ingredients and a layer of dust and, perhaps, guilt. Figuring out how to use these is a fun challenge that will enhance your cooking — and means nothing’s left to waste.

Project cooking can be pure joy — you’ve spied something in a cookbook that looks delicious and a bit adventurous, and you’ve hunted out the ingredients and set aside the time for a culinary adventure. Hopefully the end result is a success. But what we’re often left with after such an undertaking are ingredients that aren’t your everyday; things you’re not familiar how to incorporate into a weekly repertoire.

So you’re left with a box/bag/packet of something that sits in the cupboard or fridge, making you feel a bit guilty for inevitable waste. Sound familiar? We’re certainly no stranger to these more obscure items in our own cupboards and so we’ve canvassed which ingredients people tend to always have lurking, and gathered ideas for how you can rescue said ingredients from oblivion.

Sumac

A citrusy sour spice made from dried berries often used with Middle Eastern recipes, sumac has many uses:

· Try tossing it over popcorn with salt

· Add to extra virgin olive oil to use as a dipper for bread. You can also add za’atar and salt.

· Sprinkle it directly on melons for a snack with a difference.

· Use it in a dry marinade on fish if you don’t want to “cook” the fish in citrus but still want that same zing.

· Sprinkle it over roasted vegetables, salads or grilled meats for a burst of flavour. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

· Create a sumac-infused vinaigrette by combining it with olive oil, lemon juice and a touch of honey for a refreshing dressing that enhances any salad.

· Enhance your hummus by adding sumac for a unique twist. It pairs well with the creamy texture of chickpeas, add a swirl of olive oil and you’ve got a sensational dipper.

· Mix sumac into Greek yoghurt for a quick and flavourful dip. Perfect for pairing with pita bread or vegetable sticks.

Spinach, sumac and rice torte. Perfect for a picnic or a light summer dinner, this also reheats very well.

This spinach, sumac and rice torte can be served hot or cold. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cacao nibs

Remember when everyone was going on about cacao nibs? Many of us decided these crushed pieces of cocoa beans, which come with impressive nutritional benefits, would become a regular feature of our diet. If your bag is still lurking, here’s how to use them up in delicious ways.

· Trail mix: Combine cacao nibs with nuts, dried fruits and seeds to create a delicious and energising trail mix.

· Add cacao nibs to your morning smoothie for a crunchy texture and a rich chocolate flavour.

· Sprinkle cacao nibs over your favourite cereal for an extra burst of flavour and crunch. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

· Incorporate cacao nibs into your baked goods like cookies, brownies or muffins for a chocolatey surprise.

· Layer cacao nibs with yoghurt and fresh fruits to create a satisfying and indulgent parfait.

· Stir cacao nibs into your morning porridge for a chocolatey twist and added crunch.

· Icecream topping: Sprinkle cacao nibs over your favourite icecream.

· Melt chocolate and mix it with cacao nibs to create a homemade chocolate bark.

· Float cacao nibs on the surface of your coffee or hot chocolate for a luxurious touch.

Chocolate, fig and buckwheat brownie bars. These lusciously textured bars are effortlessly easy to make.

These brownie bars offer a heavenly combination of gooey dates, ground almonds and cacao nibs. Photo / Eleanor Cripps

Pink peppercorns

Pink peppercorns are not just pretty to look at, they add a subtle heat and fruity notes to many dishes — try these ideas.

· Crush pink peppercorns and mix them with breadcrumbs, chopped parsley, oil and garlic and use as a crust for grilled or roasted meats and fish, such as beef tenderloin or lamb racks, or a salmon fillet.

· Create a flavourful sauce by combining crushed pink peppercorns with cream or a reduction of balsamic vinegar. Perfect for drizzling over grilled chicken or fish.

· Make a unique pink peppercorn-infused olive oil to use as a dipping sauce for bread or as a flavourful base for salad dressings.

· Mix crushed pink peppercorns into softened butter. Spread it on bread, melt it over grilled vegetables or use it to finish cooked meats. Can be kept in a sausage-shaped roll in the freezer to pull out to use as needed.

· Add a twist to homemade pickles by including pink peppercorns in the brine. They pair well with cucumbers, beets or carrots.

· Use pink peppercorns as a decorative and flavourful garnish for cocktails. They work particularly well with gin-based drinks. You can crush them too and infuse vodka or gin with their delicate fruity flavour.

· Roll soft cheese, such as goat’s or cream cheese, in crushed pink peppercorns for a visually appealing and tasty appetiser. Serve with crackers or bread.

Salt-crusted snapper. Infuse your salt with pink peppercorns for a fragrant touch.

Salt-crusted snapper makes an impressive centrepiece for the table. Photo / Babiche Martens

Miso paste

The good news about that tub of miso you have is that most miso can keep for up to a year in the fridge. The even better news is that this umami wonder lends itself to so many delicious uses, adding a complex flavour to whatever you’re cooking.

· The classic choice — make a hearty miso soup by combining miso paste with dashi broth, tofu, seaweed and your choice of vegetables.

· Create a flavourful glaze for meats or vegetables by mixing miso paste with ingredients like soy sauce, mirin and a touch of sugar.

· Use miso paste as a base for marinades, especially for fish or chicken. It adds a depth of flavour and helps to tenderise the protein.

· Whisk miso paste with sesame oil, rice vinegar and a bit of honey for a delicious and unique salad dressing.

· Blend miso paste with softened butter to make a savoury spread. Perfect for corn on the cob, roasted vegetables or grilled meats. You could even try it on your toast.

· Mix miso paste with mayonnaise to create a tasty condiment for sandwiches, burgers, or as a dipping sauce.

· If you’re making mashed potatoes, whisk some miso into the milk or cream you’re using for a flavourful addition.

Baked bananas with miso, orange and pine nuts. Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo.

Orange-baked bananas are a good use for miso paste. Photo / Babiche Martens





More food news

First looks, restaurant reviews and in-depth profiles.

Jesse Mulligan: Remuera’s Top Japanese Spot Is Bigger, Sharper And An Absolute Must-Book. In Village Green, this restaurant cuts a neat figure with its sashimi counter.

Enter the dragon: The Auckland restaurants celebrating Lunar New Year in delicious style. Viva’s dining out guide for a spectacular Lunar New Year feast.

Sid and Chand Sahrawat have high hopes for their new restaurant, Anise. The hospitality duo are on a mission to evolve their restaurant portfolio.

So You Want A Romantic Restaurant For A Date Night In Auckland. Just in time to book Valentine’s Day dinner.

World Top 100 chef Vaughan Mabee on the year that made him laugh, cry and shave his head. The Queenstown-based chef continues to put New Zealand restaurants on the map.