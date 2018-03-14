These lusciously textured fig and buckwheat brownie bars are what I turn to when I’m looking for a delicious pick-me-up, or sweet end to a meal. They’re effortlessly easy to make - a heavenly combination of gooey dates, good-quality cocoa, coconut oil and ground almonds.
I also love how the addition of buckwheat adds a pleasingly intriguing crunch. Cut into thick, decadent slices, and eat with joy.
Makes 8 bars
- Add all ingredients to a food processor, except for the coconut oil and cacao nibs. Process for twenty seconds or so, or until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Add the coconut oil, and continue to pulse until the mixture starts to come together.
- Press the mixture evenly into a loaf tin lined with baking paper, sprinkle the cacao nibs on top, and press down lightly.
- Pop in the fridge for at least two hours to set.
- Once ready, slice into thick bars and store in an airtight container in the fridge.