Homemade Breakfast Tortillas With Bacon & Avocado

Homemade tortillas are best eaten fresh. If reheating, pop in the microwave for 20 seconds or wrap in foil and place in the oven for a few minutes. There’s a huge range of delicious fillings to choose from. Keep it simple with eggs and bacon or spice it up a bit as I have here.
HOMEMADE BREAKFAST TORTILLAS RECIPE
Makes 12
Tortillas 2½ cups plain flour ½ tsp baking powder 2 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp salt ½ cup olive oil ¾ cup yoghurt
Topping 2 Tbsp butter ½ red pepper, chopped 1 spring onion, sliced ½ chilli, chopped finely 4 slices bacon, cubed 4 eggs, whisked with ¼ cup cream Salt and pepper 1 avocado, sliced Coriander, to garnish
- Firstly, make the tortillas. Place the flour, baking powder, cumin, salt, oil and yoghurt in a large bowl, mixing together to form the dough. Knead on a lightly floured bench until smooth. Divide into 12 even balls. Roll each roughly into a 20cm circle.
- To cook, heat a heavy-based frying pan to a high heat. Drizzle a little oil then cook the tortilla quickly for 2 minutes each side, or until puffed and golden brown. Remove and keep wrapped in a clean tea towel.
- For the filling, heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the pepper, spring onion, chilli and bacon, cooking until golden. Turn the heat down and add the eggs, season, then stir slowly until just set.
- Serve the tortillas filled with eggs, sliced avocado and coriander leaves.