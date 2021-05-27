Food & Drink

Homemade Breakfast Tortillas With Bacon & Avocado

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Add chilli for a little kick. Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade tortillas are best eaten fresh. If reheating, pop in the microwave for 20 seconds or wrap in foil and place in the oven for a few minutes. There’s a huge range of delicious fillings to choose from. Keep it simple with eggs and bacon or spice it up a bit as I have here.

HOMEMADE BREAKFAST TORTILLAS RECIPE

Makes 12

Tortillas

2½ cups plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

½ cup olive oil

¾ cup yoghurt
Topping

2 Tbsp butter

½ red pepper, chopped

1 spring onion, sliced

½ chilli, chopped finely

4 slices bacon, cubed

4 eggs, whisked with ¼ cup cream

Salt and pepper

1 avocado, sliced

Coriander, to garnish
  1. Firstly, make the tortillas. Place the flour, baking powder, cumin, salt, oil and yoghurt in a large bowl, mixing together to form the dough. Knead on a lightly floured bench until smooth. Divide into 12 even balls. Roll each roughly into a 20cm circle.
  2. To cook, heat a heavy-based frying pan to a high heat. Drizzle a little oil then cook the tortilla quickly for 2 minutes each side, or until puffed and golden brown. Remove and keep wrapped in a clean tea towel.
  3. For the filling, heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the pepper, spring onion, chilli and bacon, cooking until golden. Turn the heat down and add the eggs, season, then stir slowly until just set.
  4. Serve the tortillas filled with eggs, sliced avocado and coriander leaves.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5