Frozen puff pastry makes this caramelised onion tart recipe a breeze.
Puff pastry in the freezer is a great go-to. I have cut it into a rectangle, but it can be cut into any shape, big or small, and filled with deliciousness.
One large onion cooked slowly in two tablespoons of oil in a frying pan for 20 minutes will caramelise nicely for this tart. For the sardines I used Baltic smoked sardines, which come in a tin and are available from most supermarkets.
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Cut the pastry to make a 12cm x 30cm rectangle. Cut strips from the remaining pastry 1cm thick and press gently into the edges to create a border.
- Spread the onion over the pastry and dot around the tomatoes, dill and sardines. Sprinkle with parsley. Brush the edges with egg wash.
- Bake for 25 minutes until puffed and golden. Slice while warm. Serve with extra dill sprigs.
