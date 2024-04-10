Frozen puff pastry makes this caramelised onion tart recipe a breeze.

Puff pastry in the freezer is a great go-to. I have cut it into a rectangle, but it can be cut into any shape, big or small, and filled with deliciousness.

One large onion cooked slowly in two tablespoons of oil in a frying pan for 20 minutes will caramelise nicely for this tart. For the sardines I used Baltic smoked sardines, which come in a tin and are available from most supermarkets.

CARAMELISED ONION AND SARDINE TART RECIPE Makes 1

2 sheets of puff pastry 2 sheets of puff pastry 1 cup caramelised onions 1 cup caramelised onions 100g cherry tomatoes, halved 100g cherry tomatoes, halved 1 Tbsp dill leaves 1 Tbsp dill leaves 50g smoked sardines 50g smoked sardines 1 Tbsp chopped parsley 1 Tbsp chopped parsley 1 egg whisked with 1 Tbsp water 1 egg whisked with 1 Tbsp water Dill sprigs, to garnish Dill sprigs, to garnish

Preheat the oven to 200C. Cut the pastry to make a 12cm x 30cm rectangle. Cut strips from the remaining pastry 1cm thick and press gently into the edges to create a border. Spread the onion over the pastry and dot around the tomatoes, dill and sardines. Sprinkle with parsley. Brush the edges with egg wash. Bake for 25 minutes until puffed and golden. Slice while warm. Serve with extra dill sprigs.

Chickpea and kale quiche. This quiche is an ideal option if you're looking to use leftover vegetables.

