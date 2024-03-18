Roasted courgettes and chickpeas are glazed in miso for a golden finish.
Serve this miso courgette dish as a side or on its own with some brown rice. They are equally delicious the next day, perfect for a work lunch.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Rub the sliced courgettes with the olive oil. Sear the courgettes on the cut side until lightly brown. Remove.
- Combine the miso, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, sesame oil, brown sugar, soy sauce and sesame seeds in a bowl.
- Into an ovenproof dish, place the chickpeas. Top with the courgettes. Spoon over the miso sauce. Place into the oven for 25 minutes or until golden and sticky.
- Serves while warm, sprinkled with coriander.
More delicious side dishes
From salads to sesame-coated eggplant.
Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia and goat’s cheese. Textural, creamy and little bit peppery.
Roasted cauliflower and avocado mash. Garlic, lime and chickpeas elevate this undeniably easy vegetable dish.
Black bean sesame eggplant sticks. Eggplant gets a spicy, tangy kick from some deeply flavoured ingredients.
Beetroot and red cabbage salad. Toss with pine nuts for added texture.
Baked miso eggplant with sesame. Humble eggplant becomes the star of the dinner table with this delicious recipe.