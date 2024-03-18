Roasted courgettes and chickpeas are glazed in miso for a golden finish.

Serve this miso courgette dish as a side or on its own with some brown rice. They are equally delicious the next day, perfect for a work lunch.

MISO COURGETTES AND CHICKPEAS RECIPE Serves 4

4 medium courgettes, halved lengthways 4 medium courgettes, halved lengthways 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp olive oil 390g tin chickpeas, drained 390g tin chickpeas, drained ½ cup coriander leaves, roughly chopped ½ cup coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Miso sauce 2 Tbsp miso 2 Tbsp miso 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp grated ginger ¼ cup lemon juice ¼ cup lemon juice 1 Tbsp sesame oil 1 Tbsp sesame oil 2 tsp brown sugar 2 tsp brown sugar 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 tsp sesame seeds 2 tsp sesame seeds

Preheat the oven to 180C. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Rub the sliced courgettes with the olive oil. Sear the courgettes on the cut side until lightly brown. Remove. Combine the miso, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, sesame oil, brown sugar, soy sauce and sesame seeds in a bowl. Into an ovenproof dish, place the chickpeas. Top with the courgettes. Spoon over the miso sauce. Place into the oven for 25 minutes or until golden and sticky. Serves while warm, sprinkled with coriander.

