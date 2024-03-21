This salad laden with butter beans, broccolini and mushrooms is as easy to make as it is to devour.

This is a meal on its own, but would also work beautifully as a side dish. The butter beans add substance to this meal, which is packed with goodness, including kale.

AUTUMN GREENS AND BEANS RECIPE Serves 4

390g tin butter beans 390g tin butter beans 2 cups edamame or peas 2 cups edamame or peas 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ cup lemon juice ¼ cup lemon juice 3 Tbsp olive oil 3 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste Salt and pepper, to taste 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp grated ginger 3 garlic cloves, grated 3 garlic cloves, grated 1 bunch broccolini, cut into 3cm pieces 1 bunch broccolini, cut into 3cm pieces 100g mushrooms, quartered 100g mushrooms, quartered 3 cups shredded kale 3 cups shredded kale 150g crème fraiche 150g crème fraiche ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan

Place 1 cup of butter beans, 1 cup of edamame, lemon zest, juice and 2 Tbsp olive oil in a blender. Mix until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan to medium heat. Add the ginger, garlic, and broccolini stalks and cook for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the remaining broccolini and mushrooms, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the kale to wilt and the remaining butter beans and edamame. Stir through the puree of beans, crème fraiche and half the parmesan, mixing until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Serve while hot with the remaining parmesan.

